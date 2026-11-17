ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2027: Mohammed Shami Joins Rajasthan Royals For INR 8 Crore; Sam Curran Traded To Lucknow Super Giants

Hyderabad: Senior Indian pacer Mohammed Shami will now feature for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The right-arm pacer, who recently retired from Tests, has been traded by Lucknow Super Giants for a fee of INR 8 Crore. The Royals traded Sam Curran to the Lucknow franchise and got Shami and spinner M Siddharth in exchange. Shami was roped in by LSG for INR 10 crore earlier, but his price has gone down by 2 Crore, and he has been traded for a revised fee of INR 8 Crore.

Shami will now add to the strength of the RR pace bowling attack, which already includes the likes of Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger. The 36-year-old has picked 145 wickets from 132 matches in the league.

Left-arm spinner M Siddharth has been moved from LSG to the Royals for his existing fee of INR 75 lakh. All-rounder Sam Curran also retains his existing fee of INR 2.4 crore. Curran has picked 59 wickets and scored 997 runs in his IPL career so far.

Earlier in the day, another trade took place as Harshal Patel joined Gujarat Titans from Sunrisers Hyderabad. Patel was earlier bought by SRH for INR 8 crore at the IPL 2025 Auction and will now move to GT with a revised fee of INR 4 crore. Harshal will now join a pace attack that includes the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.

Harshal has taken 151 wickets from 124 IPL matches since making his debut in the tournament in 2012. He was also the leading wicket-taker in the 2021 and 2024 editions of the tournament, representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), respectively.

IPL retentions deadline today

Ahead of the IPL mini auction to be held on December 16, the franchises have been given the deadline to announce their retentions and releases by November 17. There is no limit on the number of players which a franchise can retain. Also, there is no Right-To-Match (RTM) card available in the mini auction, and the franchises will have to buy back the player they release.