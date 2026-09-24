ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2027 Mini Auction To Be Held In Goa In December

Hyderabad: After IPL auction taking place overseas for three successive years, it will return to the home soil in December. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has confirmed that the IPL 2027 mini auction will be hosted in Goa in December.

"This year, after hosting the IPL auction in three foreign locations - Saudi Arabia, Dubai and Abu Dhabi last year - we are going to host it in Goa in the month of December," Saikia told ANI.

It will be the last mini auction for the 2023-27 cycle and a big shuffle might be witnessed afterwards as a mega auction will be held for the 2028 season.

Several details yet to be announced including the date of the bidding process, the exact venue in Goa and the list of the players to go under hammer. With the tentative schedule announced and the location revealed, all eyes will now be on the trades ahead of the season.