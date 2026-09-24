IPL 2027 Mini Auction To Be Held In Goa In December
IPL auction has returned to India after three years as the 2027 mini auction will take place in Goa.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 11:27 AM IST
Hyderabad: After IPL auction taking place overseas for three successive years, it will return to the home soil in December. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has confirmed that the IPL 2027 mini auction will be hosted in Goa in December.
"This year, after hosting the IPL auction in three foreign locations - Saudi Arabia, Dubai and Abu Dhabi last year - we are going to host it in Goa in the month of December," Saikia told ANI.
It will be the last mini auction for the 2023-27 cycle and a big shuffle might be witnessed afterwards as a mega auction will be held for the 2028 season.
Several details yet to be announced including the date of the bidding process, the exact venue in Goa and the list of the players to go under hammer. With the tentative schedule announced and the location revealed, all eyes will now be on the trades ahead of the season.
#WATCH | Guwahati: BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia said, "This year, after hosting the IPL auction in three foreign locations, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi last year, we are going to host it in Goa in the month of December."— ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2026
On the India A Women vs Australia A Women… pic.twitter.com/PRnlZAAI8N
Rishabh Pant returned to Delhi Capitals (DC) while Kuldeep Yadav was transferred to DC from Lucknow Super Giants. In other developments ahead of the IPL, Chennai Super Kings has appointed Zaheer Khan as head coach. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be looking for a new captain after Ajinkya Rahane has retired from international and all formats. Mumbai Indians have brought in Zubin Bharucha as director of performance.
IPL winners
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) have won five titles each and two most successful sides in the history of the league. MI won their titles under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma while MS Dhoni has led the team to all title triumphs. KKR have won three titles while Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) who won the last edition, have lifted the silverware twice.
RCB are the defending champions and they will aim to retain the urn. They beat Gujarat Titans by five wickets with Virat Kohli starred with a knock of unbeaten 75 runs which helped the team chase 156 in 18 overs.