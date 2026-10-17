IPL 2027: Former Sri Lanka Great Mahela Jayawardene Steps Down As Mumbai Indians Head Coach
Mahela Jayawardene has quit as Mumbai Indians head coach ahead of IPL 2027.
Published : October 17, 2026 at 12:45 PM IST
Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians (MI) are heading towards a significant reshuffle ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027, and they have taken the first step towards it. Former Sri Lankan great Mahela Jayawardene has quit as the head coach of the franchise, and both have parted ways.
Mahela thanks franchise
The development comes at a crucial time when several media reports have claimed that MI are set to hand the captaincy to Rohit Sharma for the upcoming season. Jaywardene was part of the franchise for several years, and the long-term association now ends. The former Sri Lanka star said that MI has been a special part of his journey.
Forever a part of our MI Paltan. Thank you for everything, MJ 💙 https://t.co/BBQuZd1M3u— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 17, 2026
“Mumbai Indians has been a very special part of my journey for over a decade now. The players, coaching team, the incredible support of the #OneFamily and above all the fans have made this an experience I will always treasure,” Mahela said.
MI bid farewell to Jayawardene
The franchise also thanked the star cricketer for his services as head coach.
“𝗠𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗮𝗶 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘀 𝗕𝗶𝗱 𝗮 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗳𝗲𝗹𝘁 𝗙𝗮𝗿𝗲𝘄𝗲𝗹𝗹 𝘁𝗼 𝗠𝗮𝗵𝗲𝗹𝗮 𝗝𝗮𝘆𝗮𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗻𝗲. Mahela has been much more than a Head Coach to Mumbai Indians. Under his leadership as Head Coach, Mumbai Indians won 3 IPL titles,” the post from the franchise read.
𝗠𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗮𝗶 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘀 𝗕𝗶𝗱 𝗮 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗳𝗲𝗹𝘁 𝗙𝗮𝗿𝗲𝘄𝗲𝗹𝗹 𝘁𝗼 𝗠𝗮𝗵𝗲𝗹𝗮 𝗝𝗮𝘆𝗮𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗻𝗲 Mahela has been much more than a Head Coach to Mumbai Indians. Under his leadership as Head Coach, Mumbai Indians won 3 IPL titles. Read more 👉 https://t.co/GvYuetCKW5— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 17, 2026
Team owner Nita Ambani also thanked Jayawardene for the work he did during his tenure.
Mahela has made a significant contribution to Mumbai Indians over the years. His calm leadership, integrity and deep love for the game have meant so much to us. On behalf of the entire MI family, I want to thank Mahela for his immense contribution and unwavering commitment over the years,” Nita Ambani said.
Three titles under Jayawardene’s belt
Jayawardene has worked with Mumbai Indians in two stints. He was associated with them from 2017 to 2022 and again from 2024 to 2026. During his tenure, MI won three IPL titles (2017,2019 and 2020).
Jayawardene has worked in a coaching role with multiple teams. He worked as a batting consultant for England during their tour of the UAE in 2015. Also, he served as head coach for Khulna Titans in the Bangladesh Premier League from 2017 to 2019. Also, he worked as the Global Head of Performance between 2022 and 2024.
Shake-ups in coaching staff ahead of IPL 2027
With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 set to be staged next year, the teams are gearing up by making changes to their squad compositions and coaching staff. Some are involved in player trades, while some are engaged in hiring coaches and also parting ways with them. Delhi Capitals (DC) have seen a major shake-up in the coaching staff in recent days, and Mumbai Indians (MI) have also witnessed a major change in their coaching staff.
DC roped in Sourav Ganguly as head coach, Yuvraj Singh as assistant and batting coach, and also acquired the services of Chaminda Vaas as bowling coach.