ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2027: Former Sri Lanka Great Mahela Jayawardene Steps Down As Mumbai Indians Head Coach

Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians (MI) are heading towards a significant reshuffle ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027, and they have taken the first step towards it. Former Sri Lankan great Mahela Jayawardene has quit as the head coach of the franchise, and both have parted ways.

The development comes at a crucial time when several media reports have claimed that MI are set to hand the captaincy to Rohit Sharma for the upcoming season. Jaywardene was part of the franchise for several years, and the long-term association now ends. The former Sri Lanka star said that MI has been a special part of his journey.

“Mumbai Indians has been a very special part of my journey for over a decade now. The players, coaching team, the incredible support of the #OneFamily and above all the fans have made this an experience I will always treasure,” Mahela said.

MI bid farewell to Jayawardene

The franchise also thanked the star cricketer for his services as head coach.

“𝗠𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗮𝗶 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘀 𝗕𝗶𝗱 𝗮 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗳𝗲𝗹𝘁 𝗙𝗮𝗿𝗲𝘄𝗲𝗹𝗹 𝘁𝗼 𝗠𝗮𝗵𝗲𝗹𝗮 𝗝𝗮𝘆𝗮𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗻𝗲. Mahela has been much more than a Head Coach to Mumbai Indians. Under his leadership as Head Coach, Mumbai Indians won 3 IPL titles,” the post from the franchise read.

Team owner Nita Ambani also thanked Jayawardene for the work he did during his tenure.