ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2027 Retentions: Harshal Patel Joins Gujarat Titans From Sunrisers Hyderabad In INR 4 Crore All-Cash Trade

File Photo: Harshal Patel ( IANS )

Hyderabad: Two-time IPL Purple Cap winner Harshal Patel has been traded to Gujarat Titans (GT) from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 in an all-cash trade. Patel, who was acquired by SRH at the 2025 mega auction for INR 8 Crore has been traded for a revised fee of INR 4 Crore.

“Two-time Purple Cap winner Harshal Patel will represent Gujarat Titans (GT) after a successful trade from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Patel, who was acquired for INR 8 crore by SRH at the TATA IPL 2025 Auction, will move to GT for INR 4 crore,” IPL announced via an official release.

GT will be the fifth franchise for whom Harshal will feature in the IPL. He has already played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and most recently SRH for the last two seasons. After SRH picked Harshal at the 2025 mega auction, he took 16 wickets in 13 matches that season, with an economy rate of 9.80. In the 2026 season, he played only five games and failed to take any wickets while registering an economy of 10.82 runs per over.