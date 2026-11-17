IPL 2027 Retentions: Harshal Patel Joins Gujarat Titans From Sunrisers Hyderabad In INR 4 Crore All-Cash Trade
Harshal Patel was picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad at the IPL 2025 mega auction for a value of INR 8 Crore.
Published : November 17, 2026 at 1:23 PM IST
Hyderabad: Two-time IPL Purple Cap winner Harshal Patel has been traded to Gujarat Titans (GT) from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 in an all-cash trade. Patel, who was acquired by SRH at the 2025 mega auction for INR 8 Crore has been traded for a revised fee of INR 4 Crore.
“Two-time Purple Cap winner Harshal Patel will represent Gujarat Titans (GT) after a successful trade from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Patel, who was acquired for INR 8 crore by SRH at the TATA IPL 2025 Auction, will move to GT for INR 4 crore,” IPL announced via an official release.
🚨 𝗔𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 🚨 Harshal Patel traded to @gujarat_titans from @SunRisers at a revised fee of INR 4 Crore. More Details 🔽 | #TATAIPL https://t.co/9nfw0qESbL— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 17, 2026
GT will be the fifth franchise for whom Harshal will feature in the IPL. He has already played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and most recently SRH for the last two seasons.
After SRH picked Harshal at the 2025 mega auction, he took 16 wickets in 13 matches that season, with an economy rate of 9.80. In the 2026 season, he played only five games and failed to take any wickets while registering an economy of 10.82 runs per over.
2021 and 2024 were his most successful campaigns, where he took 32 wickets for RCB and 24 wickets for PBKS, respectively. On both occasions, he was the highest wicket-taker in the league.
The right-arm pacer will now join the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Jason Holder to form a solid fast-bowling unit.
SRH have been quite busy in the trade window ahead of the retention deadline. They have already acquired left-arm fast bowler T Natarajan from DC while trading in Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis from CSK.