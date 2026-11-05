IPL 2027: CSK Trade Liam Livingstone, Jack Edwards to Acquire Khaleel Ahmed, Nathan Ellis from SRH
Four-player deal sees England all-rounder Livingstone join Chennai for ₹6 crore down from the ₹13 crore while Khaleel returns to Hyderabad after two seasons.
Published : November 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM IST
Chennai: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have completed a four-player trade ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season, with England all-rounder Liam Livingstone and Australian seam-bowling all-rounder Jack Edwards moving to Chennai, while left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed and Australian fast bowler Nathan Ellis join Hyderabad.
According to a media release issued by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday, Livingstone joins CSK for ₹6 crore, down from the ₹13 crore at which he was originally acquired by SRH.
Edwards moves to Chennai at his existing fee of ₹3 crore. The Australian all-rounder was signed by SRH before making his international debut but missed IPL 2026 after being ruled out with a foot injury.
In exchange, SRH acquire Khaleel at his existing fee of ₹4.8 crore. The left-arm fast bowler returns to the Hyderabad franchise, which he represented from 2018 to 2021.
Khaleel had an impressive IPL 2025 season for CSK, taking 15 wickets in 14 matches. He featured in five games during IPL 2026 before being ruled out with a right quadriceps injury.
Australian pacer Nathan Ellis also moves to SRH at his existing fee of ₹2 crore. Known for his variations and effectiveness in the death overs, Ellis adds to Hyderabad's pace-bowling options.
The trade reshapes the overseas and Indian pace-bowling resources of both franchises ahead of the next season, with CSK adding two all-rounders and SRH strengthening their bowling attack.
The announcement was made by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia.
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