ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2027: CSK Trade Liam Livingstone, Jack Edwards to Acquire Khaleel Ahmed, Nathan Ellis from SRH

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone joined CSK for ₹6 crore, down from the ₹13 crore at which he was originally acquired by SRH. ( AP )

Chennai: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have completed a four-player trade ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season, with England all-rounder Liam Livingstone and Australian seam-bowling all-rounder Jack Edwards moving to Chennai, while left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed and Australian fast bowler Nathan Ellis join Hyderabad.

According to a media release issued by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday, Livingstone joins CSK for ₹6 crore, down from the ₹13 crore at which he was originally acquired by SRH.

Edwards moves to Chennai at his existing fee of ₹3 crore. The Australian all-rounder was signed by SRH before making his international debut but missed IPL 2026 after being ruled out with a foot injury.

Australian seam-bowling all-rounder Jack Edwards moved to Chennai from Hyderabad at his existing fee of ₹3 crore. (AFP)

In exchange, SRH acquire Khaleel at his existing fee of ₹4.8 crore. The left-arm fast bowler returns to the Hyderabad franchise, which he represented from 2018 to 2021.

Khaleel had an impressive IPL 2025 season for CSK, taking 15 wickets in 14 matches. He featured in five games during IPL 2026 before being ruled out with a right quadriceps injury.

Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed returns home to SRH from Chennai (Special arrangement)

Australian pacer Nathan Ellis also moves to SRH at his existing fee of ₹2 crore. Known for his variations and effectiveness in the death overs, Ellis adds to Hyderabad's pace-bowling options.