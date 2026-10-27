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IPL 2027: Homecoming For Albie Morkel And Mohit Sharma As Duo Join CSK Coaching Staff

Albie Morkel has been appointed as CSK coach ( IANS )

Hyderabad: The overhaul of the coaching staff for the Chennai Super Kings is complete and the franchise have announced key signings for its coaching staff ahead of the IPL 2027 mini auction. Albie Morkel and Gareth Batty have joined the team as assistant coaches, while Mohit Sharma has joined the team as bowling coach.

Homecoming for Albie Morkel and Mohit Sharma

Albie Morkel and Mohit Sharma have both played for the Chennai Super Kings in the past. The South African all-rounder has played for CSK from the inaugural IPL season in 2008 until 2013. He featured in 78 matches, scoring 827 runs with a strike rate of 144.83. Also, he picked 76 wickets during his stint. After his playing time was over, Albie was associated with the Joburg Super Kings as head coach after he was appointed to the role recently. Mohit, on the other hand, is also reuniting with the franchise after a long time. He played four seasons for CSK between IPL 2013 and 2019, taking 58 wickets in 48 matches. He retired from all forms of cricket in December 2025 and has come back to the franchise now. Gareth Batty appointed as assistant coach