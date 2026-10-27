IPL 2027: Homecoming For Albie Morkel And Mohit Sharma As Duo Join CSK Coaching Staff
CSK’s coaching overhaul is complete, and they have added Albie Morkel and Mohit Sharma in coaching staff.
Published : October 27, 2026 at 3:29 PM IST
Hyderabad: The overhaul of the coaching staff for the Chennai Super Kings is complete and the franchise have announced key signings for its coaching staff ahead of the IPL 2027 mini auction. Albie Morkel and Gareth Batty have joined the team as assistant coaches, while Mohit Sharma has joined the team as bowling coach.
Homecoming for Albie Morkel and Mohit Sharma
Albie Morkel and Mohit Sharma have both played for the Chennai Super Kings in the past. The South African all-rounder has played for CSK from the inaugural IPL season in 2008 until 2013. He featured in 78 matches, scoring 827 runs with a strike rate of 144.83. Also, he picked 76 wickets during his stint.
The lion behind some of Chepauk's most unforgettable moments is ready for a new innings! 💛 An OG Super King from 2008, a key member of our back-to-back IPL triumphs in 2010 and 2011! Albie Morkel's story with the Super Kings continues! Welcome aboard, Albie! 🦁 #WhistlePodu #Yellove— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 27, 2026
After his playing time was over, Albie was associated with the Joburg Super Kings as head coach after he was appointed to the role recently.
Mohit, on the other hand, is also reuniting with the franchise after a long time. He played four seasons for CSK between IPL 2013 and 2019, taking 58 wickets in 48 matches. He retired from all forms of cricket in December 2025 and has come back to the franchise now.
Once a Super King. Now ready to shape the next generation! 💛 From his IPL debut in Yellow in 2013 to winning the Purple Cap in 2014, Mohit Sharma has given us plenty of reasons to whistle with his masterful slower deliveries and variations! Welcome home, Mohit! 🦁 #WhistlePodu #Yellove— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 27, 2026
Gareth Batty appointed as assistant coach
Batty, the former England off-spinner, has been part of the English cricket club Surrey’s coaching staff since 2021 and has guided them to three consecutive Championship titles before their second-place finish last year. He has also served as the assistant coach of Oval Invincibles in the men's Hundred in 2025 before joining MI London this year.
Three consecutive County Championship titles. A proven leader! 💛 Former England international Gareth Batty brings his wealth of experience, tactical expertise, and passion for developing talent to the Super Kings! Welcome to the Den, Gareth Batty! 🦁 #WhistlePodu #Yellove https://t.co/FCFPJWYiv5— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 27, 2026
James Foster and Sridharam Shriam also join the coaching staff
Foster has an impressive career of working with various franchises in coaching roles. He has worked with Desert Vipers in ILT20 (Head Coach), Peshawar Zalmi in PSL (Head Coach), Northern Superchargers and Birmingham Phoenix (The Hundred). In IPL, he has worked with Kolkata Knight Riders (2020–2023) as fielding and assistant coach.
Sridharam Shriam will work as an assistant coach for the franchise. He has worked with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru from 2019-2024 as batting coach.
Zaheer Khan to head coaching staff
Former India pacer Zaheer Khan will lead the coaching staff. The whole staff has been revamped and the franchise will be gearing up to come up with a new plan ahead of the IPL 2027 auction.