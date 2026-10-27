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IPL 2027: Homecoming For Albie Morkel And Mohit Sharma As Duo Join CSK Coaching Staff

CSK’s coaching overhaul is complete, and they have added Albie Morkel and Mohit Sharma in coaching staff.

csk coaching staff
Albie Morkel has been appointed as CSK coach (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : October 27, 2026 at 3:29 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: The overhaul of the coaching staff for the Chennai Super Kings is complete and the franchise have announced key signings for its coaching staff ahead of the IPL 2027 mini auction. Albie Morkel and Gareth Batty have joined the team as assistant coaches, while Mohit Sharma has joined the team as bowling coach.

Homecoming for Albie Morkel and Mohit Sharma

Albie Morkel and Mohit Sharma have both played for the Chennai Super Kings in the past. The South African all-rounder has played for CSK from the inaugural IPL season in 2008 until 2013. He featured in 78 matches, scoring 827 runs with a strike rate of 144.83. Also, he picked 76 wickets during his stint.

After his playing time was over, Albie was associated with the Joburg Super Kings as head coach after he was appointed to the role recently.

Mohit, on the other hand, is also reuniting with the franchise after a long time. He played four seasons for CSK between IPL 2013 and 2019, taking 58 wickets in 48 matches. He retired from all forms of cricket in December 2025 and has come back to the franchise now.

Gareth Batty appointed as assistant coach

Batty, the former England off-spinner, has been part of the English cricket club Surrey’s coaching staff since 2021 and has guided them to three consecutive Championship titles before their second-place finish last year. He has also served as the assistant coach of Oval Invincibles in the men's Hundred in 2025 before joining MI London this year.

James Foster and Sridharam Shriam also join the coaching staff

Foster has an impressive career of working with various franchises in coaching roles. He has worked with Desert Vipers in ILT20 (Head Coach), Peshawar Zalmi in PSL (Head Coach), Northern Superchargers and Birmingham Phoenix (The Hundred). In IPL, he has worked with Kolkata Knight Riders (2020–2023) as fielding and assistant coach.

Sridharam Shriam will work as an assistant coach for the franchise. He has worked with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru from 2019-2024 as batting coach.

Zaheer Khan to head coaching staff

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan will lead the coaching staff. The whole staff has been revamped and the franchise will be gearing up to come up with a new plan ahead of the IPL 2027 auction.

TAGGED:

CSK NEW COACHING STAFF
CSK COACHING STAFF
CSK SUPPORT STAFF 2027
CSK SUPPORT STAFF CHANGES 2027

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