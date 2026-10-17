ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2027: Chaminda Vaas Returns After 16 Years As Delhi Capitals Appoint Him Fast Bowling Coach

File photo: Chaminda Vaas ( AFP )

Hyderabad: Legendary Sri Lankan fast bowler Chaminda Vaas has returned to the Indian Premier League after a long span of 16 years. The left-arm seamer played for the now-defunct Deccan Chargers from 2008 to 2010, and he will return to the league after 16 years. However, this time the fans will see him in a new capacity, as the Sri Lankan legend has been named the fast-bowling coach by the Delhi Capitals.

The franchise confirmed his addition to the coaching staff through a video message on its social media handle. There were reports that the Sri Lankan was a potential candidate for the role, and the video announcement has now confirmed it. Vaas was known for his ability to swing the ball both ways, and he will look forward to passing on his knowledge to the DC bowling unit, which includes the likes of pacers like Mukesh Kumar and Aquib Nabi.

Vaas’ coaching stints and IPL return This is not the first occasion when Vaas will be in the coaching role. Post his retirement, he has worked with the Sri Lankan side, serving as the bowling coach of the national side between 2013 and 2015. Vaas has also worked with the New Zealand fast bowlers during their 2012 tour of Sri Lanka and with the Ireland squad ahead of the 2016 T20 World Cup. Recently, he was roped in by the Kandy Royals for LPL 2026 as head coach. In the IPL, Vaas has played only for a single franchise - Deccan Chargers between 2008 and 2010. During his stint with the Chargers, he picked up 8 wickets in 13 matches, while maintaining an economy rate of 7.55.