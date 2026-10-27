IPL 2027: CSK Release Five Members Including Michael Hussey And Eric Simons; Franchise Set For Coaching Overhaul
Chennai Super Kings have parted ways with five coaching staff members, including the batting coach Michael Hussey.
Published : October 27, 2026 at 9:35 AM IST
Hyderabad: Chennai Super Kings are all set to go under a major coaching overhaul as they released five members of the coaching staff, including long-serving batting coach Michael Hussey. The five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions are reshuffling their coaching staff ahead of the season. The Australian cricketer has worked with the franchise for eight years, and so his association with the Yellow Army comes to an end.
Hussey first joined CSK as a player in 2008 and played for them across six seasons. After drawing the curtain on his international career, Hussey returned to the franchise in the capacity of the batting coach in 2018, working along with head coach Stephen Fleming. Hussey played a key role in the team’s victories as their 2018, 2021 and 2023 title runs came during his coaching stint.
From the very first season in 2008, you have been an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings family. Your journey in Yellow has been defined not just by the runs you scored and the players you mentored, but by the dedication, humility, and unwavering commitment you brought to this franchise over the years. Your place in our history will forever remain special, Hussmeister. Once a Super King, always a Super King. 💛— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 26, 2026
CSK thanked Hussey for his contribution in the franchise’s success.
"From the very first season in 2008, you have been an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings family," the franchise said in a statement on social media.
Official Announcement: An integral part of the Chennai Super Kings coaching setup since 2018, Eric Simons has played an important role in shaping our bowling unit and contributing to the team's success over the years. We extend our sincere gratitude for your dedicated service and contributions. Thank you, Eric Simons. Wishing you the very best in your future endeavours.— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 26, 2026
"Your journey in Yellow has been defined not just by the runs you scored and the players you mentored, but by the dedication, humility, and unwavering commitment you brought to this franchise over the years."
"Your place in our history will forever remain special, Hussmeister. Once a Super King, always a Super King."
The franchise has already roped in former India pacer Zaheer Khan as head coach, replacing Stephen Fleming in the role. Gareth Batty has joined CSK as an assistant coach. The team will now be looking to revamp their coaching staff ahead of the mini auction to be held in December.
Five coaching staff members released
Apart from Hussey, bowling coach Eric Simons has also parted ways with the franchise since 2018. He will join Fleming in the coaching staff of the England Test team. Assistant coach Rajiv Kumar, physiotherapist Tommy Simsek and trainer Greg Kin are other members who have parted ways.
Official Announcement: A valued member of the Chennai Super Kings coaching setup, Rajiv Kumar has contributed significantly to the team's preparation, development, and performances over the years. Your dedication to working closely with the players, sharing your expertise, and strengthening the team's foundation has been an important part of our journey. Thank you, Rajiv Kumar. Wishing you all the very best for the future.— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 26, 2026
The coaching overhaul is taking place after three disappointing seasons for CSK. After being crowned as champions in 2023, they finished fifth in 2024, tenth in 2025 and eighth in 2026, failing to qualify for the playoffs three consecutive times. Also, the franchise has announced on their social media handle that there will be more updates loading soon.