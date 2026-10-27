ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2027: CSK Release Five Members Including Michael Hussey And Eric Simons; Franchise Set For Coaching Overhaul

File photo: Mike Hussey ( IANS )

Hyderabad: Chennai Super Kings are all set to go under a major coaching overhaul as they released five members of the coaching staff, including long-serving batting coach Michael Hussey. The five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions are reshuffling their coaching staff ahead of the season. The Australian cricketer has worked with the franchise for eight years, and so his association with the Yellow Army comes to an end.

Hussey first joined CSK as a player in 2008 and played for them across six seasons. After drawing the curtain on his international career, Hussey returned to the franchise in the capacity of the batting coach in 2018, working along with head coach Stephen Fleming. Hussey played a key role in the team’s victories as their 2018, 2021 and 2023 title runs came during his coaching stint.

CSK thanked Hussey for his contribution in the franchise’s success. "From the very first season in 2008, you have been an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings family," the franchise said in a statement on social media. "Your journey in Yellow has been defined not just by the runs you scored and the players you mentored, but by the dedication, humility, and unwavering commitment you brought to this franchise over the years."