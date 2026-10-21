IPL 2027: Former India Teammates To Reunite At Delhi Capitals After Amit Mishra Joins As Spin Bowling Coach
After Yuvraj Singh and Sourav Ganguly, Amit Mishra has also joined the coaching staff of the Delhi Capitals.
Published : October 21, 2026 at 5:11 PM IST
Hyderabad: Some franchises are restructuring their tactics and plans ahead of the auction for IPL 2027, which is likely to be held in December. Delhi Capitals is one of such franchises, and they are rebuilding their coaching staff. In a new development, the team has ensured a reunion of former India teammates with the appointment of Amit Mishra as spin bowling coach.
Notably, Sourav Ganguly has already been roped in as head coach while Yuvraj Singh has been appointed as the assistant and batting coach of the franchise. Mishra’s recruitment will now see former India teammates working together to guide DC to glory in the upcoming edition.
The OG Tiger has returned! 🥹 Amit Mishra, our highest ever wicket-taker, is now our spin-bowling coach 💙❤️ https://t.co/pKZS7lNnx5— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) October 21, 2026
"I don't know about legends, but I did really well in IPL. Dilli Dilliwalon ki hai (Delhi is of the people with a large heart). When the first season of IPL was held, I was part of DC. Today, when I am starting my coaching career, it's also with the DC team, and so, I am very happy,” he said in a video shared by the franchise.
" A tiger is the one who never leaves his prey. Dilli is my heartbeat. We will try to give the happiness to the Dilli fans which they have been waiting for these many years," the 43-year-old told DC in a video uploaded on their social media handles.”
2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣8️⃣ ⏩ 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣7️⃣ Welcome back home, Mishra ji 💙❤️ https://t.co/Tsqe9ag4rD— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) October 21, 2026
Amit Mishra’s IPL career
Mishra has played multiple Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons with DC and is their all-time leading wicket-taker with 110 wickets from 103 matches. Overall, he has taken 174 IPL wickets from 162 matches.
The flick of the ball, the jump and deception! 🤌😍 https://t.co/DxYKCIG3vx— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) October 21, 2026
Apart from DC, Mishra has also featured for the now-defunct Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants. For the national side, he has played 22 Tests, 36 ODIs and 10 T20Is, taking 156 wickets across all three formats.
Will Mishra change DC’s fortunes?
DC have never won any IPL season, and they reached the final of the tournament only once, which was in 2010. They lost to Mumbai Indians in the summit clash last year. In IPL 2026, led by Axar Patel, Delhi Capitals finished sixth in IPL 2026 with 14 points from 14 fixtures.