ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2027: Former India Teammates To Reunite At Delhi Capitals After Amit Mishra Joins As Spin Bowling Coach

File photo: Amit Mishra ( AFP )

Hyderabad: Some franchises are restructuring their tactics and plans ahead of the auction for IPL 2027, which is likely to be held in December. Delhi Capitals is one of such franchises, and they are rebuilding their coaching staff. In a new development, the team has ensured a reunion of former India teammates with the appointment of Amit Mishra as spin bowling coach.

Notably, Sourav Ganguly has already been roped in as head coach while Yuvraj Singh has been appointed as the assistant and batting coach of the franchise. Mishra’s recruitment will now see former India teammates working together to guide DC to glory in the upcoming edition.

"I don't know about legends, but I did really well in IPL. Dilli Dilliwalon ki hai (Delhi is of the people with a large heart). When the first season of IPL was held, I was part of DC. Today, when I am starting my coaching career, it's also with the DC team, and so, I am very happy,” he said in a video shared by the franchise. " A tiger is the one who never leaves his prey. Dilli is my heartbeat. We will try to give the happiness to the Dilli fans which they have been waiting for these many years," the 43-year-old told DC in a video uploaded on their social media handles.” Amit Mishra’s IPL career