ETV Bharat / sports

Lungi Ngidi Injury Update: Will South African Pacer Play In DC vs RCB Clash Today?

File photo: Lungi Ngidi was taken in an ambulance ( IANS )

Hyderabad: The South African pacer Lungi Ngidi suffered a tragic incident while playing for Delhi Capitals (DC) against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash on April 25. The right-arm pacer fell on his head while attempting a high catch and was injured severely. The play was stopped around 14 minutes as he was unable to move, and an ambulance rushed to the scene. Ngidi was then taken on a stretcher and admitted to the hospital. However, he is now in stable condition and has been discharged from the hospital. Ngidi's first reaction after injury After being discharged from the hospital and feeling better, he posted a message on his Instagram story for the fans. "Thank you for the messages, all good," he wrote on Instagram in his first public reaction after the injury. Notably, the other franchises had wished for his speedy recovery on their respective social media handles. Delhi Police has been praised for creating a green corridor to rush him to the hospital. Lungi Ngidi Injury Update