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Lungi Ngidi Injury Update: Will South African Pacer Play In DC vs RCB Clash Today?

Lungi Ngidi suffered a horrific head injury in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Lungi Ngidi Injury
File photo: Lungi Ngidi was taken in an ambulance (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : April 27, 2026 at 9:38 AM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: The South African pacer Lungi Ngidi suffered a tragic incident while playing for Delhi Capitals (DC) against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash on April 25. The right-arm pacer fell on his head while attempting a high catch and was injured severely. The play was stopped around 14 minutes as he was unable to move, and an ambulance rushed to the scene. Ngidi was then taken on a stretcher and admitted to the hospital.

However, he is now in stable condition and has been discharged from the hospital.

Ngidi's first reaction after injury

After being discharged from the hospital and feeling better, he posted a message on his Instagram story for the fans.

"Thank you for the messages, all good," he wrote on Instagram in his first public reaction after the injury. Notably, the other franchises had wished for his speedy recovery on their respective social media handles.

Delhi Police has been praised for creating a green corridor to rush him to the hospital.

Lungi Ngidi Injury Update

The 30-year-old is said to be stable and under observation according to the medical reports. No major complications are detected after the medical checks.

However, head injuries are treated with extreme caution as their nature is usually severe. This means that Ngidi might have to go through multiple medical checks to get a clearance to appear in the playing XI.

Will Ngidi play in RCB vs DC today?

It is very unlikely that the right-arm pacer will appear in the Playing XI, considering the little time he has had to completely recover from the injury. There is no official confirmation of him being ruled out of the fixture, but the franchise is unlikely to take a risk with him this early.

So, Ngidi looks unlikely to play, and if he doesn’t appear in the lineup, DC will have to look for alternatives.

Who will replace Ngidi?

Mitchell Starc would have been the best option to replace Ngidi, but reports suggest he is being eased into competition and is expected to be available to be selected from May 1 onwards.

The other alternative they have is Sri Lankan pacer Dushmantha Chameera. Notably, DC were not allowed to bring him in as a concussion substitute in the last match as his addition would have made five overseas players in the lineup.

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