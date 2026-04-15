ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026: Will Jacks Set To Join MI Camp After Missing Four Matches Of Season

Hyderabad: England all-rounder Will Jacks is all set to arrive in India to join the Mumbai Indians squad for the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. He was not with the squad for their first four matches of the IPL 2026 but is expected to link up with the squad soon. He missed the matches after an extended stretch of international cricket.

The 27-year-old took some time off after being part of a gruelling run where he featured in four of England’s five Tests during the Ashes. Then, he transitioned into the white-ball leg with the tour of Sri Lanka and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The England batter emerged as one of the most impactful players for England during the T20 World Cup. He amassed 226 runs and picked up nine wickets, and played a key role in England making it to the semifinal of the tournament.

Mumbai Indians batting coach Kieron Pollard has said that Jacks will join the squad soon.