IPL 2026: Will Jacks Set To Join MI Camp After Missing Four Matches Of Season
England all-rounder Will Jacks is all set to arrive in India later this week to join the Mumbai Indians camp.
Published : April 15, 2026 at 5:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: England all-rounder Will Jacks is all set to arrive in India to join the Mumbai Indians squad for the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. He was not with the squad for their first four matches of the IPL 2026 but is expected to link up with the squad soon. He missed the matches after an extended stretch of international cricket.
The 27-year-old took some time off after being part of a gruelling run where he featured in four of England’s five Tests during the Ashes. Then, he transitioned into the white-ball leg with the tour of Sri Lanka and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The England batter emerged as one of the most impactful players for England during the T20 World Cup. He amassed 226 runs and picked up nine wickets, and played a key role in England making it to the semifinal of the tournament.
Will Jacks set to join Mumbai Indians after missing first 4 games England all-rounder Will Jacks is set to arrive in India later this week to link up with Mumbai Indians, having missed the franchise's first four matches of the IPL 2026 season @mipaltan #WillJacks #MI#IPL2026 pic.twitter.com/lTzkFOa7va— Mohit Jadhav (@Mohit_MI45) April 14, 2026
Mumbai Indians batting coach Kieron Pollard has said that Jacks will join the squad soon.
"We're expecting Will Jacks very soon. As you alluded to, fitness issues, to my knowledge, I don't know anything about that. We are a team made up of over 20 members. And at this point, he's not here. But he will be here soon," Pollard said during a pre-match press conference.
Jack’s arrival in the team becomes crucial as they will have an all-around option. His addition to the squad might include an element of explosiveness with the bat, while he provides an off-spin option to the team in the bowling unit.
His arrival in the MI camp comes at a critical stage as the franchise have struggled to build momentum in the early part of the season. The five-time champions have managed to win only one match out of the four matches they have played and are currently at the bottom half of the points table.
With the tournament in a crucial stage, MI will next square off against Punjab Kings, led by Shreyas Iyer. Then they will take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the next match.