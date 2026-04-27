ETV Bharat / sports

LSG vs KKR: Why Kartik Tyagi Was Allowed To Continue Despite Bowling Two Beamers In The Same Over?

The right-arm pacer bowled another waist-high full toss on the next ball, and it was again adjudged as a no-ball. KKR reviewed the decision, but it sustained, and they were ready to remove Tyagi from the attack.

The incident unfolded in the 20th over of the second innings when Tyagi was bowling against Himmat Singh after bowling one legal delivery in the over. He then bowled a waist-high full toss directed at the right bicep of the batter. The batter top-edged the ball in his attempt to pull.

Hyderabad: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 has already witnessed some umpiring decisions that confused the spectators. A similar kind of controversy occurred in the Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders clash, which saw the first Super Over of the ongoing edition. The incident occurred in the 20th over, and Kartik Tyagi was at the centre of the controversy.

However, the umpires have had a discussion and decided that the 2nd full toss was not dangerous and allowed Tyagi to continue.

The reason behind allowing Tyagi

Harsha Bhogle described the reason behind the decision on-air, saying the second ball was not deemed dangerous by the umpires. According to the MCC law 41.7, a player is asked to be removed from the bowling attack only if he bowls two dangerous deliveries. A warning is given on the first dangerous delivery. Notably, this doesn’t mean that every waist-high no-ball will be considered dangerous. It depends on the decision of the umpires, and in Tyagi’s case. The second ball was not considered dangerous.

What Laws say?

Article 41.7 relates to the ‘bowling of dangerous and unfair non-pitching deliveries’.

The following are the MCC laws as set out in the rulebook for this matter.

41.7.1 Any delivery, which passes or would have passed, without pitching, above waist height of the striker standing upright at the popping crease, is to be deemed to be unfair, whether or not it is likely to inflict physical injury on the striker. If the bowler bowls such a delivery, the umpire shall immediately call and signal No ball.

41.7.2 The bowling of a delivery as defined in 41.7.1 is also dangerous if the bowler’s end umpire considers that there is a risk of injury to the striker. In making that judgement, the umpire shall: disregard any protective equipment worn by the striker be mindful of: the speed, height and direction of the delivery the skill of the striker the repeated nature of such deliveries