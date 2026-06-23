ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2027: Rishabh Pant Faces 12 Crore Pay Cut Upon DC Return; Kuldeep Yadav Goes To LSG

Hyderabad: After the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, teams have started preparing for the next season. Thus, two teams - Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC) were involved in a high-profile trade deal on Tuesday. Former LSG skipper Rishabh Pant is set to return to DC, while Kuldeep will go to LSG.

The left-handed batter returns to the franchise where he featured in nine seasons between 2016 and 2024, making a total of 111 appearances for the team. Notably, it is the most appearances by a player for DC. He also led the team for four seasons from 2021 to 2024.

At the IPL 2025 player auction, Pant was roped in by DC for a price of INR 27 Crore. After the trade, he will join DC for a revised fee of INR 15 Crores.

Kuldeep joins LSG after spending five seasons with Delhi Capitals. Since arriving at the franchise in 2022, he picked 72 wickets in 65 matches. He will join LSG for INR 13.50 crore.