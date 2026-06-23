IPL 2027: Rishabh Pant Faces 12 Crore Pay Cut Upon DC Return; Kuldeep Yadav Goes To LSG
Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants were involved in a player swap deal before the next IPL season.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 3:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: After the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, teams have started preparing for the next season. Thus, two teams - Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC) were involved in a high-profile trade deal on Tuesday. Former LSG skipper Rishabh Pant is set to return to DC, while Kuldeep will go to LSG.
The left-handed batter returns to the franchise where he featured in nine seasons between 2016 and 2024, making a total of 111 appearances for the team. Notably, it is the most appearances by a player for DC. He also led the team for four seasons from 2021 to 2024.
🚨 Announcement 🚨— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) June 23, 2026
Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav complete high-profile trade between @DelhiCapitals and @LucknowIPL.
Rishabh Pant all set to rejoin #DC at INR 15 Crore whereas Kuldeep Yadav will join #LSG at INR 13.5 Crore.
More Details ▶️ https://t.co/64HeOX143I… pic.twitter.com/tIEvj7fgNo
At the IPL 2025 player auction, Pant was roped in by DC for a price of INR 27 Crore. After the trade, he will join DC for a revised fee of INR 15 Crores.
Kuldeep joins LSG after spending five seasons with Delhi Capitals. Since arriving at the franchise in 2022, he picked 72 wickets in 65 matches. He will join LSG for INR 13.50 crore.
Pant in IPL 2026
Rishabh Pant had a poor outing in IPL 2026 as he managed to amass only 312 runs from 14 matches with a poor average of 28.36 and a strike rate of 138.05. The left-handed batter scored only one half-century throughout the campaign while playing for LSG. His dip in performance has also resulted in his contract value being decreased to INR 15 Crores from INR 27 Crores.
Pant has played for only two franchises in his career - DC and LSG. The upcoming season will see him reunite with his old franchise.
Kuldeep in IPL 2026
Kuldeep has picked 10 wickets from 12 fixtures with an economy of 10.29 and a strike rate of 22.2. Although the wrist-spinner didn’t take many wickets, he was tidy with his line and lengths. Kuldeep has featured for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), DC and LSG.