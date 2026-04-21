ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026: Tilak's Century Powers Mumbai India's Return To Winning Ways

Ahmedabad: Tilak Varma roared back to form with a magnificent maiden century in the Indian Premier League, helping Mumbai Indians break their four-match losing streak with a 99-run mauling of Gujarat Titans here on Monday.

Tilak remained not out on 101 off 45 balls, reaching the milestone with a boundary off the innings' last ball to lift MI to 199 for five after a forgettable start.

In reply, Gujarat Titans were bowled out for 100 in 15.5 overs, with left-arm seamer Ashwani Kumar returning excellent figures of 4/24 in four overs. None of the GT batters could make any contribution of note.

Asked to bat first, MI were in trouble after Kagiso Rabada (3/33 in 4 overs) picked three wickets in the powerplay.