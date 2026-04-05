ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026: Tight Security, Safety Measures At Chinnaswamy Stadium For RCB Vs CSK Clash

Bengaluru: As the stage is set for the high-voltage IPL clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, excitement is building among fans who are pouring into the venue. With memories of last season’s stampede, security staff have been extra cautious to ensure a safe and electrifying match day experience for all.

Officials said that over 2,300 police personnel have been deployed to secure the stadium, ensuring a safe environment for fans. To ease the flow, two extra baggage counters have been opened for spectator convenience.

At least eleven supporters aged between 14 and 29 died in a stampede outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4, 2025, after RCB won the IPL for the first time. The Bengaluru team will keep 11 seats at the stadium empty in memory of the deceased fans, the team management has said.

The high-paying Twenty20 cricket tournament began its 2026 season on March 28, when RCB hosted Sunrisers Hyderabad.