ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026, Eliminator: SRH To Lock Horns Against RR, Losing Teams Will Exit From Tournament

Hyderabad: Indian Premier League 2026 has entered its business end. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have already qualified after winning Qualifier 1 of IPL. Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face each other in the eliminator today (May 27) at the New International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh.

The winner of Qualifier 2 will face the losing team of Qualifier 1 - the Gujarat Titans. The final will be played on May 31 in Ahmedabad.

IPL 2026 Eliminator

The Eliminator match is played between the third and fourth-placed teams in the points table. The losing team is eliminated from the tournament, while the winning team must overcome another hurdle, called Qualifier 2, to reach the final. Therefore, today's match is crucial for both teams.

Sunrisers Hyderabad enter this knockout match full of enthusiasm and confidence after defeating Rajasthan Royals twice in the league stage of this season. Pat Cummins' team finished third in the points table with 18 points from 14 matches. They have the same points as the top two teams – Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans –, but a lower net run rate forced them to play in the Eliminator.