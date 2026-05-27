IPL 2026, Eliminator: SRH To Lock Horns Against RR, Losing Teams Will Exit From Tournament
The winning team in the Eliminator will square off against the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 2:45 PM IST
Hyderabad: Indian Premier League 2026 has entered its business end. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have already qualified after winning Qualifier 1 of IPL. Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face each other in the eliminator today (May 27) at the New International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh.
The winner of Qualifier 2 will face the losing team of Qualifier 1 - the Gujarat Titans. The final will be played on May 31 in Ahmedabad.
𝐓𝐰𝐨 𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬. 𝐎𝐧𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐩 𝐜𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐲! 🏆🔥— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 27, 2026
The stage is set for a do-or-die encounter as #SRH take on #RR! ⚔️#TATAIPL 2026, Eliminator 👉 #SRHvRR | WED, 27th MAY, 6:30 PM pic.twitter.com/gmF7BStKgp
IPL 2026 Eliminator
The Eliminator match is played between the third and fourth-placed teams in the points table. The losing team is eliminated from the tournament, while the winning team must overcome another hurdle, called Qualifier 2, to reach the final. Therefore, today's match is crucial for both teams.
Sunrisers Hyderabad enter this knockout match full of enthusiasm and confidence after defeating Rajasthan Royals twice in the league stage of this season. Pat Cummins' team finished third in the points table with 18 points from 14 matches. They have the same points as the top two teams – Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans –, but a lower net run rate forced them to play in the Eliminator.
Rajasthan Royals secured their playoff spot with a crucial win over the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. They finished fourth with 16 points after winning eight of their 14 league matches.
There are no second chances in this high-stakes clash! ⚔️— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 27, 2026
Will #SRH make it a hat-trick of wins, or will #RR pull off the ultimate redemption? 🤔#TATAIPL 2026, Eliminator 👉 #SRHvRR | WED, 27th MAY, 6:30 PM pic.twitter.com/7yb0GSQ3pW
Head to head
Looking at the head-to-head record, Hyderabad has a significant advantage over Rajasthan. So far, there have been 23 matches between the two teams, with Hyderabad winning 14, while Rajasthan has only won 9. SRH defeated RR in both of their previous matches this season.
Squads
SRH: Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Smaran Ravichandran, Abhishek Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (captain), Ishan Malinga, Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel, Salil Arora, Praful Hinge, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Jack Edwards, Brydon Carse, Saqib Hussain, Zeeshan Ansari, Aniket Verma, Amit Kumar, Cranes Fuletra.
RR: Riyan Parag (captain), Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, Donovan Ferreira, Brijesh Sharma, Jofra Archer, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi, Sandeep Sharma, Luan-Dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Aman Rao Perala, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen and Quena Mphaka.