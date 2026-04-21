ETV Bharat / sports

SRH vs DC Match Preview: Head-to-Head Records, Pitch Report And Key Matchups

Hyderabad: 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will square off against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 31st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The match will commence at 7:30 PM IST at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

SRH are positioned fourth in the points table with three victories and three defeats from six matches. The net run rate of the team is currently +0.566. Heinrich Klaasen has been the outstanding performer with the bat for the team, amassing 283 runs from six innings with an average of 47.17 and a strike rate of 144.39. Eshan Malinga has been their best performer with the ball, taking eight wickets from six matches.

DC are at the fifth position in the points table with six points from five matches with a net run rate of +0.310. Tristan Stubbs has been the highest run-scorer for the team so far, amassing 169 runs from five innings, while Lungi Ngidi has been the star with the ball, taking seven wickets from five innings.

Head to head record