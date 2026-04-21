SRH vs DC Match Preview: Head-to-Head Records, Pitch Report And Key Matchups
Surnisers Hyderabad will be up against the Delhi Capitals in match no. 31 of the Indian Premier League 2026.
Published : April 21, 2026 at 12:24 PM IST
Hyderabad: 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will square off against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 31st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The match will commence at 7:30 PM IST at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.
SRH are positioned fourth in the points table with three victories and three defeats from six matches. The net run rate of the team is currently +0.566. Heinrich Klaasen has been the outstanding performer with the bat for the team, amassing 283 runs from six innings with an average of 47.17 and a strike rate of 144.39. Eshan Malinga has been their best performer with the ball, taking eight wickets from six matches.
Both teams coming in with winning momentum. 🔥#SunrisersHyderabad’s batting firepower vs #DelhiCapitals’ formidable bowling attack.👊🏻— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 21, 2026
Who wins tonight? 👀
TATAIPL 2026 👉 #SRHvDC | TUE, 21st APR, 6:30 PM pic.twitter.com/VSFsstiWtH
DC are at the fifth position in the points table with six points from five matches with a net run rate of +0.310. Tristan Stubbs has been the highest run-scorer for the team so far, amassing 169 runs from five innings, while Lungi Ngidi has been the star with the ball, taking seven wickets from five innings.
Head to head record
A total of 26 matches have been played between the two teams, with SRH having a slight edge in the matchup. The Orange Army has won 13 matches while DC have secured 12 fixtures. One match ended in a draw. Last year, one of the matches between the two teams ended in a no result, while the other was won by DC.
Powerplay? More like six-hitting time. 😮💨#AbhishekSharma on top for most sixes this season in powerplay!💪🏻— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 21, 2026
Will he continue his glorious form?#TATAIPL 2026 👉 #SRHvDC | TUE, 21st APR, 6:30 PM pic.twitter.com/j9HkpIcKtE
Pitch report
A low-scoring match might be on the cards as 166 is the average 1st innings score at the venue from 86 T20s. 47 matches were won by the chasing side, while 39 fixtures were won by the teams batting first. Notably, 36 of the times, the score has been below 150 in these matches.
Only three T20Is have been played at the venue, and 230 is the average 1st innings score.
Key matchups
In an eight-ball contest, Axar Patel has dismissed Abhishek Sharma twice while leaking only six runs. Thus, DC might introduce Axar in the powerplay.