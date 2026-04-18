IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad Bring In Gerald Coetzee As Replacement Of Injured David Payne
SRH have signed South Africa's all-rounder Gerald Coetzee for an amount of INR 2 Lakh.
Published : April 18, 2026 at 12:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have strengthened their pace attack with the addition of South African pacer Gerald Coetzee for the business end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The franchise officially named Coetzee as a replacement for the injured seamer David Payne. The England pacer has been ruled out of the remainder of the competition due to a persistent ankle injury.
The left-arm seamer’s tenure with SRH was brief as he just played for them in two matches in the season so far, taking two wickets. However, an injury ruled him out of the series, and they opted for the raw aggression and pace of Coetzee by signing him for Rs 2 Crore.
Gerald Coetzee joins our squad as David Payne’s replacement for the remainder of the season. pic.twitter.com/DQgVCLSp5F— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 18, 2026
Coetzee boasts an impressive international resume with appearances in 4 Tests, 14 ODIs, and 18 T20Is while taking 67 international wickets. The South African bowler is known to hit the surface at speeds of 145 kmph, troubling the batters with his express pace.
Coetzee has previously played for the Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans in a total of 14 matches, taking 15 wickets. He can also bat in the lower order and play a handy knock in a while.
The timing of Coetzee’s addition to the squad is crucial as SRH recently handed debuts to two seamers, Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain, and they became the talk of the town with their impressive performances, decimating the top order of the Rajasthan Royals.
🚨 News 🚨@SunRisers pick Gerald Coetzee as injury replacement for David Payne.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 18, 2026
More Details 🔽 | #TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas https://t.co/GbTLJSfcuV
The team is also keeping a tab on the fitness of Pat Cummins. There are reports that the Australian bowler has been cleared to bowl, but he may not be rushed back into the playing XI as of now.
SRH are currently at the fifth position in the points table with two wins and three defeats. They have a total of four points with a net run rate of +0.576. The team have only one IPL title, which they won in 2016 and are aiming to script the second title run.