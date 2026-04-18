ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad Bring In Gerald Coetzee As Replacement Of Injured David Payne

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have strengthened their pace attack with the addition of South African pacer Gerald Coetzee for the business end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The franchise officially named Coetzee as a replacement for the injured seamer David Payne. The England pacer has been ruled out of the remainder of the competition due to a persistent ankle injury.

The left-arm seamer’s tenure with SRH was brief as he just played for them in two matches in the season so far, taking two wickets. However, an injury ruled him out of the series, and they opted for the raw aggression and pace of Coetzee by signing him for Rs 2 Crore.

Coetzee boasts an impressive international resume with appearances in 4 Tests, 14 ODIs, and 18 T20Is while taking 67 international wickets. The South African bowler is known to hit the surface at speeds of 145 kmph, troubling the batters with his express pace.