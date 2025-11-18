IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad Retain Pat Cummins As Captain For Third Consecutive Season
Sunrisers Hyderabad revealed on their X handle on Tuesday that Pat Cummins will continue in the leadership role.
Published : November 18, 2025 at 1:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH ) have retained Australia pacer Pat Cummins as captain of the franchise for the upcoming edition. The right-arm bowler will continue in the leadership role for the team for the third consecutive edition. The franchise confirmed the role of the Australian fast bowler through a post on its ‘X’ handle, sharing the image of the fast bowler with a caption ‘Captain edition’ on the graphic.
The 32-year-old has been officially ruled out of the first Ashes Test, which is to be played in Perth, due to a back injury. However, he is expected to return for the second Test match in Brisbane.
Steve Smith will lead the Australian team in the first match of the Ashes series, which will begin on November 21, while the second Test will commence from December 4 in Brisbane.
The Australian fast bowler was appointed as the SRH skipper in the 2024 edition, taking over the reins of the team from Aiden Markram after the Australian was bought at a value of Rs 20.50 crore at the 2024 auction. After his success in the World Test Championship (WTC) and the 2023 ODI World Cup triumph.
Under Cummins’ captaincy, SRH were the runner-up in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. However, they were unable to continue their performance in the 2025 edition and failed to qualify for the playoffs. In that edition, they won six and lost seven, while one match ended in a no result.
SRH retained and released players ahead of IPL 2026
Players retained: Abhishek Sharma, Aniket Verma, Brydon Carse, Eshan Malinga, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins, R Smaran, Travis Head, Zeeshan Ansari
Players released: Mohammed Shami (traded to LSG), Atharva Taide, Sachin Baby, Abhinav Manohar, Wiaan Mulder, Adam Zampa, Simarjeet Singh, Rahul Chahar