ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad Retain Pat Cummins As Captain For Third Consecutive Season

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH ) have retained Australia pacer Pat Cummins as captain of the franchise for the upcoming edition. The right-arm bowler will continue in the leadership role for the team for the third consecutive edition. The franchise confirmed the role of the Australian fast bowler through a post on its ‘X’ handle, sharing the image of the fast bowler with a caption ‘Captain edition’ on the graphic.

The 32-year-old has been officially ruled out of the first Ashes Test, which is to be played in Perth, due to a back injury. However, he is expected to return for the second Test match in Brisbane.

Steve Smith will lead the Australian team in the first match of the Ashes series, which will begin on November 21, while the second Test will commence from December 4 in Brisbane.