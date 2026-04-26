IPL 2026 Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Rajasthan Royals By Five wickets
SRH completed a chase of 229 runs thanks to fifties from Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan.
Published : April 26, 2026 at 12:20 AM IST
Hyderabad : Sunrisers Hyderabad jumped to the third position in the points table by taking their tally to 10 points with a five-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals. Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma scored half-centuries to guide the team to victory.
SRH chased the target of 229 with ease courtesy Ishaan Kishan's knock of 74 runs from 31 deliveries. They completed the chase of 229 with nine balls to spare. Abhishek Sharma also provided contribution of 57 runs from 29 balls at a whooping strike rate of 196.55. Heinrich Klaasen also played a cameo of 29 runs in the end to take the team over the finish line.
Notably, RR used a total of eight bowlers with Jofra Archer taking two wickets. Brijesh Sharma and Donovan Ferreira picked one wicket each.
Rajasthan Royals were batting first and their young opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continued his explosivity from the previous matches. The left-handed batter played a brilliant knock of 103 runs from 37 deliveries laced with 12 sixes. Dhruv Jurel also played a supportive hand scoring 51 runs from 35 balls including eight boundaries. Donovan Ferreira played a knock of 33 runs from 16 deliveries. Thanks to Sooryavanshi's knock, Rajasthan Royals posted a mammoth total of 228/6.
Eshan Malinga was the pick of the bowlers taking two wickets. However, none of the others bowlers manage to leave an impression.