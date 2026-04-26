ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026 Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Rajasthan Royals By Five wickets

Hyderabad : Sunrisers Hyderabad jumped to the third position in the points table by taking their tally to 10 points with a five-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals. Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma scored half-centuries to guide the team to victory.

SRH chased the target of 229 with ease courtesy Ishaan Kishan's knock of 74 runs from 31 deliveries. They completed the chase of 229 with nine balls to spare. Abhishek Sharma also provided contribution of 57 runs from 29 balls at a whooping strike rate of 196.55. Heinrich Klaasen also played a cameo of 29 runs in the end to take the team over the finish line.

Notably, RR used a total of eight bowlers with Jofra Archer taking two wickets. Brijesh Sharma and Donovan Ferreira picked one wicket each.