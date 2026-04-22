IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Delhi Capitals By 47 Runs Courtesy Abhishek Sharma 's Century
Abhishek Sharma smacked unbeaten 135 runs from 68 deliveries.
Published : April 22, 2026 at 12:02 AM IST
Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) registered their fourth win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, beating Delhi Capitals (DC) by 47 runs. The team jumped to the third position in the points table after the victory, powered by Abhishek Sharma's century and Eshan Malinga's four-wicket haul.
Chasing the target of 243, DC suffered an early blow as Pathum Nissanka was dismissed on 8. Nitish Rana (57) walked in at No. 3 and formed an 86-run partnership with KL Rahul (37) for the second wicket. However, the team suffered a collapse after Rahul's wicket, and they were reduced to 107/4 from 107/1.
Afterwards, DC were never in control of the chase as they failed to keep up with the required run rate. Tristan Stubbs scored 27 runs from 16 deliveries and Sameer Rizvi played a knock of 41 runs from 28 balls, but SRH bowlers managed to restrict them to 195/9.
Eshan Malinga was the pick of the bowlers for SRH, taking four wickets, while Harsh Dubey picked three wickets. Earlier in the match, Sunrisers Hyderabad capitalised on a pitch that had a lot of runs on offer while batting first.
Abhishek Sharma was the star of the show while the other batters played supportive knocks from the other end. The Indian opener smashed an unbeaten 135 runs from 68 deliveries, laced with two boundaries and two sixes. He formed a 97-run opening stand with Travis Head (37).
Heinrich Klaasen continued his form in the tournament with a knock of unbeaten 37 runs from just 13 balls. Thanks to Abhishek's power-packed knock, SRH managed to post 242/2. Axar Patel was the sole wicket-taker for DC with one wicket to his name.