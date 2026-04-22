ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Delhi Capitals By 47 Runs Courtesy Abhishek Sharma 's Century

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) registered their fourth win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, beating Delhi Capitals (DC) by 47 runs. The team jumped to the third position in the points table after the victory, powered by Abhishek Sharma's century and Eshan Malinga's four-wicket haul.

Chasing the target of 243, DC suffered an early blow as Pathum Nissanka was dismissed on 8. Nitish Rana (57) walked in at No. 3 and formed an 86-run partnership with KL Rahul (37) for the second wicket. However, the team suffered a collapse after Rahul's wicket, and they were reduced to 107/4 from 107/1.

Afterwards, DC were never in control of the chase as they failed to keep up with the required run rate. Tristan Stubbs scored 27 runs from 16 deliveries and Sameer Rizvi played a knock of 41 runs from 28 balls, but SRH bowlers managed to restrict them to 195/9.