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IPL 2026: Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh Help KKR Clinch Super Over Win Over LSG

Lucknow: Sunil Narine’s double strike and Rinku Singh’s decisive boundary helped Kolkata Knight Riders clinch a dramatic Super Over victory against Lucknow Super Giants and get off the bottom spot in the points table in a tightly contested clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday.

After both teams were tied at 155, the 16th such instance in the tournament’s history, thanks to a last-ball six from Mohammed Shami, it paved the way for the first Super Over of the ongoing season to take place.

LSG sent out Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram, followed by Rishabh Pant. Narine was entrusted with the ball and immediately swung the contest in KKR’s favour.Pooran was bowled on the first delivery while attempting a slog sweep. After Pant managed a single, Markram fell to a brilliant relay catch involving Rovman Powell and Rinku Singh near the boundary rope, meaning LSG could make only one run in their Super Over innings – the lowest score in the one-over shootout in an IPL game.

In reply, KKR relied on Rinku and Powell to finish the job. Prince Yadav was given the responsibility of defending four runs, as Mohsin Khan, who had taken a five-for earlier, was subbed out. As soon as Prince missed the yorker, Rinku opened the bat face and sliced through the square boundary on the off-side, and the boundary sealed victory for KKR off the very first ball of their chase.

The finish capped a remarkable night for Rinku, who earlier smashed four sixes in the final over to take LSG past 150 by hitting his highest T20 score of 83 not out off 50 balls, and took four catches in the outfield in regular game time. With Narine delivering with precision under pressure, Rinku’s composure and power ensured KKR got their second win of the season.

Previously, things hadn’t gone right for KKR as Mohsin ran through the line-up to pick 5-23, the best figures in this season. Rinku then stepped up to lift KKR out of trouble through his unconquered 51-ball knock laced with seven fours and five sixes at a strike-rate of 162.75, including hitting Digvesh Rathi for 26 runs in the final over.KKR’s innings began shakily as Tim Seifert chipped to cover off Mohsin, who then removed Ajinkya Rahane for 10 after miscuing to mid-on.