ETV Bharat / sports

RCB vs SRH Top 2 Scenario: How Hyderabad Can Finish In First Two Positions?

Hyderabad: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be up against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Both of them have already ensured a place in the playoffs. RCB are currently at the top of the points table with 18 points from 13 matches, including nine wins. SRH, on the other hand, are placed third in the points table with 16 points from 13 fixtures. Today, they will have an opportunity to finish in the top two of the points table.

RCB are in impressive form, winning nine matches out of 13 games they played, and have a healthy net run rate of +1.065. Virat Kohli has been the leading run-scorer for the team with a tally of 542 runs with an average of 54.20 and a strike rate of 164.74. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has taken the most wickets in the tournament with 24 scalps from 13 matches.

SRH have won eight out of the 13 matches they have played. Heinrich Klaasen has been the leading run-getter for the team with 555 runs at a strike rate of 155.90. Eshan Malinga has been the leading wicket-taker for the team with 17 scalps to his name.

How can Sunrisers Hyderabad finish in the top two?

IF SRH win the match against RCB tonight, they will reach 18 points, equalling both RCB and Gujarat Titans (GT). The points will be equal, and so the top two spots will be decided by the net run rate then.