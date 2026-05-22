RCB vs SRH Top 2 Scenario: How Hyderabad Can Finish In First Two Positions?
Defending champions RCB will be up against SRH, and the latter will have an opportunity to get into the top two in the points table.
Published : May 22, 2026 at 2:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be up against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Both of them have already ensured a place in the playoffs. RCB are currently at the top of the points table with 18 points from 13 matches, including nine wins. SRH, on the other hand, are placed third in the points table with 16 points from 13 fixtures. Today, they will have an opportunity to finish in the top two of the points table.
RCB are in impressive form, winning nine matches out of 13 games they played, and have a healthy net run rate of +1.065. Virat Kohli has been the leading run-scorer for the team with a tally of 542 runs with an average of 54.20 and a strike rate of 164.74. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has taken the most wickets in the tournament with 24 scalps from 13 matches.
#OrangeArmy, the equation is pretty simple! 🫣#TATAIPL Race to Playoffs 2026 👉 #SRHvRCB | FRI, MAY 22, 6:30 PM pic.twitter.com/UgLR625vVA— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 22, 2026
SRH have won eight out of the 13 matches they have played. Heinrich Klaasen has been the leading run-getter for the team with 555 runs at a strike rate of 155.90. Eshan Malinga has been the leading wicket-taker for the team with 17 scalps to his name.
How can Sunrisers Hyderabad finish in the top two?
IF SRH win the match against RCB tonight, they will reach 18 points, equalling both RCB and Gujarat Titans (GT). The points will be equal, and so the top two spots will be decided by the net run rate then.
PLAYOFFS ✅— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 22, 2026
TOP 2? STILL UP FOR GRABS 💪
A win will guarantee a Top 2 finish for #RCB, while #SRH will look to strengthen their push for that coveted spot! 🤯🔥👊#TATAIPL Race to Playoffs 2026 👉 #SRHvRCB | FRI, MAY 22, 6:30 PM pic.twitter.com/PxUMvjRybO
For SRH, to grab a position in the top two, they have to win by a margin of 83-89 runs (exact number depends on how much total they score) if they bat first. While chasing, SRH has to take down a target of 100-162 in 11.1 overs, while if they have to chase 163-300, it should be completed in 11 overs.
SRH vs RCB: Head to head
Hyderabad leads the head-to-head battle across 26 matches by 14-12 and have been particularly strong at home, winning six out of the nine matches played against RCB in Hyderabad.
Squads
SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Travis Head, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, RS Ambrish, Amit Kumar
RCB:
Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Venkatesh Iyer, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Jordan Cox, Abhinandan Singh, Swapnil Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Philip Salt, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Mangesh Yadav, Satvik Deswal, Richard Gleeson, Jacob Duffy.