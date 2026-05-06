SRH vs PBKS Prediction: Head To Head, Key Matchups, And All Key Details For Match No. 49
Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Punjab Kings in the 49th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.
Published : May 6, 2026 at 12:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: Two sides with ultra-aggressive batting templates- Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings - will meet on Wednesday in the 49th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Thus, the fans are expected to witness an exhibition of boundaries and sixes throughout the match. Also, the winner of the match will be at the top of the points table. If PBKS win, they will retain the top spot in the standings. However, if SRH manages to pull off a victory, they would jump to the top spot.
Abhishek Sharma (440) and Heinrich Klaasen (425) both have been brilliant with the bat, averaging 48.88 and 53.12, respectively. Notably, Ishan Kishan and Travis Head have also scored more than 300 runs. Eshan Malinga has been the leading wicket-taker for the team, taking 15 wickets from 10 matches.
Prabhsimran Singh has been the leading run-getter for PBKS, scoring 361 runs with an average of 51.57, while skipper Shreyas Iyer has also shone with the bat, accumulating 328 runs with an average of 54.66. Arshdeep Singh has been the leading wicket-taker for the team, taking 10 wickets from nine matches.
Battle of power-hitters! 💥🔥— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 6, 2026
With unfinished business from their last encounter, #SRH will be eager to settle the score 👀
Who will deliver the bigger hits and seize the moment? 🏏#TATAIPL Revenge Week 👉 #SRHvPBKS | WED, May 6, 6:30 PM pic.twitter.com/exdSQ2IiGk
Head to head
SRH have dominated the matchup between the two, winning 17 of the 25 fixtures played between the two sides. Eight matches were won by PBKS. Thus, historically, SRH holds an edge over PBKS. Notably, in the matches played in Hyderabad, the contest is in favour of SRH by 9-1.
Pitch report
The match will be played on Pitch No. 2, where the average score in night matches across IPL 2024 and 2025 is 200. In the solitary game played on the surface this season, SRH posted 242 against Delhi Capitals and emerged triumphant by 47 runs.
The race is heating up. Pressure is building. One win could shake up the standings. 💯🔥#PunjabKings 🆚 #SunrisersHyderabad... Who comes out on top? 👀#TATAIPL Revenge Week 2026 👉 #SRHvPBKS | WED, MAY 6, 6:30 PM pic.twitter.com/a0IAQXXBey— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 6, 2026
In the 88 matches, the average 1st innings score at the venue is 167, with the chasing team winning 48 matches, while the teams batting first emerging triumphant in 40 fixtures.
Key matchups
Travis Head has struggled to score against Arshdeep Singh, amassing only 24 runs from 20 deliveries. Also, he has been dismissed twice in the T20 cricket by a left-arm seamer.
PBKS’ in-form batter Shreyas Iyer has been dismissed by Harshal Patel thrice from 19 deliveries in T20 cricket, and so SRH might give Harshal a chance in the playing XI.