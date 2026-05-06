ETV Bharat / sports

SRH vs PBKS Prediction: Head To Head, Key Matchups, And All Key Details For Match No. 49

Hyderabad: Two sides with ultra-aggressive batting templates- Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings - will meet on Wednesday in the 49th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Thus, the fans are expected to witness an exhibition of boundaries and sixes throughout the match. Also, the winner of the match will be at the top of the points table. If PBKS win, they will retain the top spot in the standings. However, if SRH manages to pull off a victory, they would jump to the top spot.

Abhishek Sharma (440) and Heinrich Klaasen (425) both have been brilliant with the bat, averaging 48.88 and 53.12, respectively. Notably, Ishan Kishan and Travis Head have also scored more than 300 runs. Eshan Malinga has been the leading wicket-taker for the team, taking 15 wickets from 10 matches.

Prabhsimran Singh has been the leading run-getter for PBKS, scoring 361 runs with an average of 51.57, while skipper Shreyas Iyer has also shone with the bat, accumulating 328 runs with an average of 54.66. Arshdeep Singh has been the leading wicket-taker for the team, taking 10 wickets from nine matches.

Head to head

SRH have dominated the matchup between the two, winning 17 of the 25 fixtures played between the two sides. Eight matches were won by PBKS. Thus, historically, SRH holds an edge over PBKS. Notably, in the matches played in Hyderabad, the contest is in favour of SRH by 9-1.