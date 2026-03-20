IPL 2026: Double Blow For SRH As Jack Edwards Gets Ruled Out Of Tournament After Australia Skipper Pat Cummins
An injury to Jack Edwards has added to the growing list of players affected and set to miss the tournament.
Published : March 20, 2026 at 3:12 PM IST
Hyderabad: One more Australian cricketer has been ruled out of the IPL 2026 in the form of Jack Edwards, as he is out due to a foot injury. According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, the 25-year-old will miss the tournament.
The 25-year-old was signed by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for a value of INR 3 Crores during the IPL auction. The Australian all-rounder was the sole uncapped overseas player to be signed in the auction held last year in Jeddah.
The right-arm medium pacer made his T20I debut against Pakistan at Lahore in January 2026. He has featured only in one match so far, scoring just five runs. He has played 77 matches and 57 innings, racking up 853 runs and taking 52 wickets.
Edwards had a stellar show in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26 edition, amassing 133 runs from 13 matches and picking 19 wickets in the fixture. Since then, he has represented New South Wales, his state team, in two Sheffield Shield matches.
With Edwards ruled out of the tournament, it will be a second blow for the SRH as their skipper, Pat Cummins, is set to miss the start of the competition as he is recovering from a lumbar stress injury. Ishan Kishan has been named as the stand-in captain for the IPL.
Also, his injury has added to the long list of growing injuries amongst the Australian cricketers, with Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, and Nathan Ellis will miss the tournament either partially or completely due to injuries.
IPL to start from March 28
The schedule of the Indian Premier League 2026 for the 20 matches has been announced for the period of March 28 to April 12. They were waiting for the dates of the assembly election in the five states to release the remaining schedule of the tournament. Royall Challengers Bengaluru will be up against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the tournament opener in Bengaluru.