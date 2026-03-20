ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026: Double Blow For SRH As Jack Edwards Gets Ruled Out Of Tournament After Australia Skipper Pat Cummins

Hyderabad: One more Australian cricketer has been ruled out of the IPL 2026 in the form of Jack Edwards, as he is out due to a foot injury. According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, the 25-year-old will miss the tournament.

The 25-year-old was signed by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for a value of INR 3 Crores during the IPL auction. The Australian all-rounder was the sole uncapped overseas player to be signed in the auction held last year in Jeddah.

The right-arm medium pacer made his T20I debut against Pakistan at Lahore in January 2026. He has featured only in one match so far, scoring just five runs. He has played 77 matches and 57 innings, racking up 853 runs and taking 52 wickets.

Edwards had a stellar show in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26 edition, amassing 133 runs from 13 matches and picking 19 wickets in the fixture. Since then, he has represented New South Wales, his state team, in two Sheffield Shield matches.