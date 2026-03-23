ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026 Squad Analysis: Can Sunrisers Hyderabad Clinch Their Second Title This Year?

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad are all set to start their campaign in the IPL 2026 on March 28 with the clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 28. The team has managed to win only one title so far across 18 editions and will aim to win their second title in the history of the tournament. Last season, they finished in the sixth position, but they will look to change their fortune this time around.

What didn’t work out for SRH last season?

The top order of Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen delivered with the bat, but the lower order faield to capitalise on the starts they gave to the team. Also, the team kept shuffling batting positions in the lower middle order, which caused instability in the batting unit.

Also, in the spin department, two uncapped spinners - Harsh Dubey and Zeeshan Ansari. None of them was able to deliver with the spin bowling as they bowled with an economy rate of around 9.80, with the latter having a bowling average of 55.50. Thus, the lack of an elite spin option meant that they were unable to contain teams in the middle overs.

Releases ahead of IPL 2026 mini auction and additions

The franchise released multiple players, including Abhinav Manohar, who was part of their playing XI in most of the matches. The Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa was released, while Mohammad Shami was traded to Lucknow Super Giants.

In the bidding process, they added Liam Livingstone for a price of ₹13 Crores and also added Australian all-rounder Jack Edwards for ₹3 Crores. The other additions included Indian talents like Shivam Mavi and Salil Arora.

Strengths

Explosive top order - The team have a brilliant top five comprising four consistent batters in the form of Head, Abhishek, Kishan and Klaasen. Two of the Indian batters are coming into the tournament on the back of brilliant outings in the T20 World Cup. Also, all four of them scored more than 350 runs last season with a strike rate of at least 152. Thus, they form a strong batting core for the team.