IPL 2026 Squad Analysis: RCB's Probable XI, Strength, Weakness And The Rajat Patidar Factor Against Spin
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be aiming to become the third team to win back-to-back IPL titles.
Published : March 21, 2026 at 3:48 PM IST
Hyderabad: It was a fairytale run for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) last year as they won the inaugural Indian Premier League Title. A long wait of 17 years came to an end for RCB last year as they won the maiden IPL title, beating PBKS by six runs in a thrilling final.
Also, it was an emotional moment for ace Indian batter Virat Kohli, who has been part of the franchise for all these years and lifted the silverware for the first time. They will be aiming to become only the third team in the history of the tournament to win back-to-back IPL titles after the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.
What clicked for RCB last season?
RCB’s batting power came to their rescue with Virat Kohli scoring 600+ runs, including multiple fifties-plus scores in the season. Phil Salt also chipped in with 403 runs with an average of 33.58 and a strike rate of 175.98. Thus, Kohli’s aggression helped the team ride on a winning momentum.
The one whom they call 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗲𝗿, the one who smashes sixes for fun, and the one who roars (and edits) like a Lion. 😂🔥— Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 21, 2026
All the way from Australia, ನಮ್ಮ Tim Anna is here to 𝙇𝙀𝙑𝙀𝙇 𝙐𝙋. ❤️🔥#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2026 pic.twitter.com/JsYZLiPJNu
Also, the trio of Josh Hazlewood, Krunal Pandya and Bhuvenshwar Kumar picked 22, 17 and 17 wickets respectively to help script a winning campaign.
Key Additions in the 2026 mini auction and released players
The team added two key players in the form of Venkatesh Iyer and Jacob Duffy in the bidding process. They bought all-rounder Venkatesh for a price of INR 7 Crores and added the New Zealand pacer in the squad for the backup of Josh Hazlewood.
Ahead of the auction, they released England all-rounder Liam Livingstone. The franchise has also released South African pacer Lungi Ngidi and also the Indian batter Mayank Agarwal.
Strength
RCB have an explosive batting top order with their top order stacked with quality batters like Virat Kohli, Phillip Salt and Tim David. The team has a solid top order with Kohli, Salt and Padikkal, while the middle order will be skilfully handled by Rajat Patidar and Jitesh Sharma, and the finishing duties will be handled by Tim David.
Also, the team have depth of all-round options in the playing composition. Venkatesh Iyer, Krunal Pandya, and Romario Shepherd provide multiple options in the section of the all-rounders.
Weakness
RCB were already relying on Josh Hazlewood in the bowling department, but reports suggest that he is all set to miss a few matches in the tournament. Also, there is uncertainty around Yash Dayal’s place in the playing XI. In such a case, death bowling will be a big problem for the team as Jacob Duffy will be in his place.
Also, a lack of depth in the spin department might be another sign of worry. Although Krunal Pandya played brilliantly last year, it was only his third season across 10 years when he picked more than 10 wickets. He is usually economical but Suyash Sharma seems to be the only wicket-taking option the team currently have in their arsenal.
Probable playing XI
Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal/Venkatesh Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvenshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood/ Jacob Duffy
Impact Sub: Suyash Sharma
RCB’s struggle against spinners
Five of the first seven batters have a weakness against one of the spin types. Left Arm Chinaman is the most effective option against RCB’s batting unit, with Kohli, Jitesh and Shepherd struggling to score runs against him in the phases when they come to bat.
Rajat Patidar - the spin basher
Rajat Patidar has a good record against spinners in the middle overs (7-15), and it is usually a stage in the innings when spinners are introduced into the attack. He is most effective against leg-spinners, while Left-arm chinaman can restrict him to some extent.
Uncapped players in T20 cricket
|Player
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Wickets
|Economy
|Rasikh Salam Dar
|42
|78
|7.09
|98.73
|50
|8.47
|Suyash Sharma
|52
|7
|7
|70
|56
|7.65
|Swapnil Singh
|96
|1080
|22.04
|127.35
|83
|7.35
|Yash Dayal
|71
|14
|3.5
|63.63
|66
|8.7
|Mangesh Yadav
|2
|28
|28
|233.33
|3
|12.14
|Vicky Ostwal
|15
|67
|13.4
|106.34
|14
|6.46