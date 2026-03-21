ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026 Squad Analysis: RCB's Probable XI, Strength, Weakness And The Rajat Patidar Factor Against Spin

Hyderabad: It was a fairytale run for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) last year as they won the inaugural Indian Premier League Title. A long wait of 17 years came to an end for RCB last year as they won the maiden IPL title, beating PBKS by six runs in a thrilling final.

Also, it was an emotional moment for ace Indian batter Virat Kohli, who has been part of the franchise for all these years and lifted the silverware for the first time. They will be aiming to become only the third team in the history of the tournament to win back-to-back IPL titles after the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

What clicked for RCB last season?

RCB’s batting power came to their rescue with Virat Kohli scoring 600+ runs, including multiple fifties-plus scores in the season. Phil Salt also chipped in with 403 runs with an average of 33.58 and a strike rate of 175.98. Thus, Kohli’s aggression helped the team ride on a winning momentum.

Also, the trio of Josh Hazlewood, Krunal Pandya and Bhuvenshwar Kumar picked 22, 17 and 17 wickets respectively to help script a winning campaign.

Key Additions in the 2026 mini auction and released players

The team added two key players in the form of Venkatesh Iyer and Jacob Duffy in the bidding process. They bought all-rounder Venkatesh for a price of INR 7 Crores and added the New Zealand pacer in the squad for the backup of Josh Hazlewood.

Ahead of the auction, they released England all-rounder Liam Livingstone. The franchise has also released South African pacer Lungi Ngidi and also the Indian batter Mayank Agarwal.

Strength

RCB have an explosive batting top order with their top order stacked with quality batters like Virat Kohli, Phillip Salt and Tim David. The team has a solid top order with Kohli, Salt and Padikkal, while the middle order will be skilfully handled by Rajat Patidar and Jitesh Sharma, and the finishing duties will be handled by Tim David.