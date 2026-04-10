IPL 2026: Confident RCB Eye Hat-Trick Of Wins As Padikkal Gears Up For Rajasthan Royals Clash
Backed by a prolific domestic season, southpaw Devdutt has carried his consistency into the IPL, providing stability at the top for RCB.
Published : April 10, 2026 at 10:40 AM IST|
Updated : April 10, 2026 at 10:54 AM IST
Guwahati: Riding high on momentum, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to extend their winning run when they face an equally in-form Rajasthan Royals in a high-voltage Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) clash here this evening.
RCB head into their first away fixture of the season with back-to-back victories, showcasing a balanced performance with both bat and ball. The team has displayed improved batting depth, with consistent top-order contributions and a more aggressive approach in the power-play. Their bowlers, too, have delivered in key moments, helping defend totals and control run flow effectively.
Opener Devdutt Padikkal, who has been in fine touch with two fifties - 61 off 26 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad and 50 off 29 against Chennai Super Kings - believes the team is well-placed heading into the contest.
"We are coming into this game with some confidence. We have really started well this season, and hopefully it will be a good game … and hopefully we come out on top as well," the tall batter said.
Devdutt's own form has been a major boost for RCB. Backed by a prolific domestic season, the left-hander has carried his consistency into the IPL, providing stability at the top. He also highlighted his conscious effort to improve his strike rate without compromising on situational awareness.
"I have been actively working on trying to improve my strike rate… but at the end of the day, it’s important to play the situation. If I contribute to the team winning, I am happy," added the Kerala-born batter.
However, RCB face a stern test against Rajasthan Royals, who are also unbeaten this season. Riyan Parag-led RR have looked formidable with a well-rounded squad featuring explosive top-order batters - Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi - and a disciplined bowling unit comprising Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger and Ravi Bishnoi. Their ability to dominate both powerplay and death overs has been a key factor in their strong start.
Historically, the head-to-head between the two sides has been closely contested, with both teams trading wins over the years. In recent encounters, Rajasthan have held a slight edge, thanks to their consistency and adaptability in different conditions.
Devdutt acknowledged the challenge posed by the Royals but stressed the importance of sticking to RCB’s strengths.
"They have a good side with exciting players… it will be a difficult game. At the same time, we must trust our strengths and stick to our plans," he noted.
Though representing India remains his ambition, Devdutt said his focus remains on taking things one game at a time. ''Every cricketer playing in India wants to play for the country, and I dream to do the same. At the end of the day, it’s important that I don’t really look too far ahead and just enjoy playing the cricket that I am playing right now and take one game at a time and see where that takes me."
With both teams unbeaten and brimming with confidence, the clash promises to be a thrilling contest between two well-matched sides. While RCB will rely on their batting firepower and improved intent, RR’s balanced unit and recent consistency make them formidable opponents.