ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026: Confident RCB Eye Hat-Trick Of Wins As Padikkal Gears Up For Rajasthan Royals Clash

Rajasthan Royals' and Royal Challengers Bengaluru's players during a practice session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Guwahati, Thursday, April 9, 2026 ( PTI )

Guwahati: Riding high on momentum, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to extend their winning run when they face an equally in-form Rajasthan Royals in a high-voltage Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) clash here this evening.

RCB head into their first away fixture of the season with back-to-back victories, showcasing a balanced performance with both bat and ball. The team has displayed improved batting depth, with consistent top-order contributions and a more aggressive approach in the power-play. Their bowlers, too, have delivered in key moments, helping defend totals and control run flow effectively.

Opener Devdutt Padikkal, who has been in fine touch with two fifties - 61 off 26 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad and 50 off 29 against Chennai Super Kings - believes the team is well-placed heading into the contest.

"We are coming into this game with some confidence. We have really started well this season, and hopefully it will be a good game … and hopefully we come out on top as well," the tall batter said.

Devdutt's own form has been a major boost for RCB. Backed by a prolific domestic season, the left-hander has carried his consistency into the IPL, providing stability at the top. He also highlighted his conscious effort to improve his strike rate without compromising on situational awareness.

"I have been actively working on trying to improve my strike rate… but at the end of the day, it’s important to play the situation. If I contribute to the team winning, I am happy," added the Kerala-born batter.