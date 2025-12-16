IPL 2026 To Be Played From March 26 To May 31
The upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played from March 26 to May 31.
Published : December 16, 2025 at 1:23 PM IST
Hyderabad: A new update regarding the schedule of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 has come ahead of the mini auction. According to a report by Cricbuzz, the season will run from March 26, 2026, to May 31, 2026, and the dates are finalised after a meeting between the franchise representatives and the IPL authorities in Abu Dhabi on Monday evening.
The dates were formally communicated to the franchises by IPL Chief Executive Officer Hemang Amin. The details were revealed during the briefing held ahead of the mini auction, the report stated. Sticking to tradition, the tournament opener would be played in the city of the previous year's champions, which are the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). This puts M Chinnaswamy Stadium in line to host the match, but there is uncertainty around the hosting of the fixture, considering the stampede which occurred at the venue earlier this year.
19 players added to the mini auction pool
The total number of players registered for the auction has now reached 369 as 19 more players were added to the auction pool. These 19 players are Abhimanyu Easwaran, Mani Shankar Mura Singh, Virandeep Singh, Chama Milind, KL Sreejeet, Ethan Bosh, Chris Green, Swastik Chikara, Rahul Raj Namla, Virat Singh, Tripuresh Singh, Kyle Verne, Blessing Muzarbani, Ben Sears, Rajesh Mohanty, Swastik Samal, Saransh Jain, Suraj Sangraju and Tanmay Agarwal.
Clash between IPL and PSL
With the announcement of the IPL dates, it is clear that both the IPL and PSL will start on the same day. Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 will also start on March 26, 2026. Notably, a similar situation was seen last year as well. However, this will be the first time that both leagues will start on the same date.
Read More