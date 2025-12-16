ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026 To Be Played From March 26 To May 31

Hyderabad: A new update regarding the schedule of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 has come ahead of the mini auction. According to a report by Cricbuzz, the season will run from March 26, 2026, to May 31, 2026, and the dates are finalised after a meeting between the franchise representatives and the IPL authorities in Abu Dhabi on Monday evening.

The dates were formally communicated to the franchises by IPL Chief Executive Officer Hemang Amin. The details were revealed during the briefing held ahead of the mini auction, the report stated. Sticking to tradition, the tournament opener would be played in the city of the previous year's champions, which are the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). This puts M Chinnaswamy Stadium in line to host the match, but there is uncertainty around the hosting of the fixture, considering the stampede which occurred at the venue earlier this year.

19 players added to the mini auction pool