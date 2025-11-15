IPL 2026 Retentions: Sanju Samson-Ravindra Jadeja Trade Complete; Six More Players To Switch Teams
Franchises have confirmed the swap deal between Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja in the biggest trade in IPL history.
Published : November 15, 2025 at 11:22 AM IST
Hyderabad: The player swap between Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja has been confirmed by both the franchises, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, on Saturday morning. As part of the agreement, Ravindra Jadeja and England all-rounder Sam Curran will provide their services for RR, while CSK will acquire Sanju Samson ahead of the IPL retentions on November 15. Notably, a total of eight players are going to switch their teams in the trades confirmed on Saturday morning by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
The occasion marks the biggest player movement in IPL trade history, as Samson will move to Chennai for Rs 18 Crores, the largest amount in an IPL trade. The previous highest amount paid in a trade was 17.5 Crore for Cameron Green, who moved to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) from the Mumbai Indians (MI).
Samson’s trade will give a boost to the Chennai Super Kings’ batting department as he has mustered 4,027 runs across 11 seasons and also produced a career-best season in 2024 with a tally of 531 runs. Jadeja, who has taken 143 wickets, is contributing to the three title-winning campaigns.
Other confirmed trades
Mohammed Shami to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): Indian pacer Mohammed Shami will play for Lucknow Super Giants in the upcoming season at INR 10 crore to LSG from SRH. The senior pacer brings a wealth of experience, having played 119 IPL matches across five franchises since making his debut in 2013. Before joining SRH, Shami was an integral part of the Gujarat Titans setup and clinched the Purple Cap in 2023 with 28 wickets in 17 matches.
Mayank Markande to Kolkata Knight Riders (KRR): Leg-spinner Mayank Markande will return to his former franchise, the Mumbai Indians (MI), following a successful trade from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Acquired by KKR for a fee of INR 30 lakh, Markande will join MI at his existing fee.
- Arjun Tendulkar to LSG from MI (INR 30 lakh)
- Nitish Rana to DC from RR (INR 4.2 crore)
- Donovan Ferreira to RR from DC (INR 1 crore)