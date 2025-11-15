ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026 Retentions: Sanju Samson-Ravindra Jadeja Trade Complete; Six More Players To Switch Teams

Hyderabad: The player swap between Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja has been confirmed by both the franchises, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, on Saturday morning. As part of the agreement, Ravindra Jadeja and England all-rounder Sam Curran will provide their services for RR, while CSK will acquire Sanju Samson ahead of the IPL retentions on November 15. Notably, a total of eight players are going to switch their teams in the trades confirmed on Saturday morning by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The occasion marks the biggest player movement in IPL trade history, as Samson will move to Chennai for Rs 18 Crores, the largest amount in an IPL trade. The previous highest amount paid in a trade was 17.5 Crore for Cameron Green, who moved to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) from the Mumbai Indians (MI).

Samson’s trade will give a boost to the Chennai Super Kings’ batting department as he has mustered 4,027 runs across 11 seasons and also produced a career-best season in 2024 with a tally of 531 runs. Jadeja, who has taken 143 wickets, is contributing to the three title-winning campaigns.