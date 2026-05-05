ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026: Ryan Rickelton Shares Update On MI Captain Hardik Pandya’s Injury

Hyderabad: The Mumbai Indians have been going through a torrid form this season and are placed at the penultimate position in the points table with just three wins from 10 matches. The team suffered a significant blow ahead of the match against Lucknow Super Giants as their skipper, Hardik Pandya, missed the game due to a back spasm.

In his absence, Suryakumar Yadav handled the leadership duties, marking the second instance in the season when Pandya has missed a game. MI didn’t give full clarity, and that raised questions around his availability in the upcoming fixtures.

However, speaking after the game, MI opener Ryan Rickelton said that even the players were not aware of the severity of the issue.

“I don’t know when he’s expected to be back. I found out this afternoon that he had back spasms, so I’m unaware of the extent of it. I don’t want to call it an injury; I’m unaware of how bad it is or what he’s feeling. But I’m sure he’ll be with the group again as we head to Raipur this week,” Rickelton said.