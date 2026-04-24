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IPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad Dedicates Record Win Over MI To Mukesh Choudhary As CSK Pacer Bowls Through Personal Grief

File Photo: Mukesh Choudhary ( IANS )

Hyderabad: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) registered a 103-run win over the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Mukesh Choudhar, who was playing just days after the demise of his mother, Prem Devi, on April 21, picked one wicket in the match while conceding 31 runs. The left-arm pacer showed immense courage as he travelled to Rajasthan for the final rites and rejoined the CSK squad shortly before the clash against MI. Choudhary was named in the playing XI for the match, and the franchise confirmed on social media that the teams were wearing black armbands in memory of his mother. CSK dedicates record win to Mukesh Choudhary In the post-match presentation, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad hailed the courage of the pacer saying he returned to the team despite the situation being mentally very tough for him.