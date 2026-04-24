IPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad Dedicates Record Win Over MI To Mukesh Choudhary As CSK Pacer Bowls Through Personal Grief
Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Mukesh Choudhary bowled through a personal grief in the fixture against the Mumbai Indians on Thursday.
Published : April 24, 2026 at 10:01 AM IST
Hyderabad: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) registered a 103-run win over the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Mukesh Choudhar, who was playing just days after the demise of his mother, Prem Devi, on April 21, picked one wicket in the match while conceding 31 runs. The left-arm pacer showed immense courage as he travelled to Rajasthan for the final rites and rejoined the CSK squad shortly before the clash against MI.
Choudhary was named in the playing XI for the match, and the franchise confirmed on social media that the teams were wearing black armbands in memory of his mother.
Some moments are bigger than the game.— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 23, 2026
Walking out to play, carrying a loss no words can hold, you show what heart truly means. Not just a cricketer today, but a son playing for his mother.
Every step, every ball, we stand with you.
The team, the fans, all of us, right beside… pic.twitter.com/8XkaUM15LB
CSK dedicates record win to Mukesh Choudhary
In the post-match presentation, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad hailed the courage of the pacer saying he returned to the team despite the situation being mentally very tough for him.
📣 Massive respect for Mukesh Choudhary— TEJASH (@Tejashyyyyy) April 23, 2026
- Yesterday his mother passed away.
- He went to his hometown at midnight.
- He completed the last rituals of his mother.
- He then immediately left home and arrived in Mumbai early in the morning.
- And now he is playing the MI vs CSK… pic.twitter.com/lGmRz8QqmH
“Pretty tough on him. Hats off to him, coming in that situation takes a lot mentally. He came back for the team, for the franchise, because he knew we needed him. All glory to him. We all wanted to be there for him and chipped away for him,” Gaikwad said.
The left-arm pacer picked the wicket of Quinton de Kock, who had amassed a century two days back.
CSK bounce back after losing three matches
After losing three matches on the trot in the IPL 2026, CSK bounced back with an emphatic over win over MI. The team seem to have settled with a team combination and Samson continuing his form from the T20 World Cup. Samson has scored two centuries in the tournament, while Jamie Overton in the previous match and Akeal Hossein in this match have delivered with the ball.
CSK have now jumped to the fifth position in the points table with six points and a net run rate of 0.118. They have won three of their seven matches so far. The five-time champions will now square off against the Gujarat Titans on April 26 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.