ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad Fined INR 24 Lakh; Rest Of CSK Players Also Penalised

Hyderabad: Gujarat Titans outplayed Chennai Super Kings by 89 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 fixture at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was found guilty of the slow over rate for the second time this season. For the offence, Ruturaj has been fined INR 24 lakh. While Gaikwad has been fine with INR 24 Lakh, other players of the team would have to pay a Rs 6 lakh fine, which includes the impact player as well.

Statement from the IPL

A statement from the IPL confirmed the fine.

“As this was his team’s second offence (first offence in Match 18) of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Gaikwad was fined INR 24 lakhs. The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, will be fined either INR six lakhs or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser,” the statement read.