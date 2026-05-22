IPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad Fined INR 24 Lakh; Rest Of CSK Players Also Penalised
Gujarat Titans thrashed Chennai Super Kings by 89 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Published : May 22, 2026 at 12:23 PM IST
Hyderabad: Gujarat Titans outplayed Chennai Super Kings by 89 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 fixture at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was found guilty of the slow over rate for the second time this season. For the offence, Ruturaj has been fined INR 24 lakh. While Gaikwad has been fine with INR 24 Lakh, other players of the team would have to pay a Rs 6 lakh fine, which includes the impact player as well.
Statement from the IPL
A statement from the IPL confirmed the fine.
“As this was his team’s second offence (first offence in Match 18) of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Gaikwad was fined INR 24 lakhs. The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, will be fined either INR six lakhs or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser,” the statement read.
🚨 RUTURAJ GAIKWAD FINED FOR SLOW OVER-RATE 🚨— Faruk (@uf2151593) May 22, 2026
Under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct, Ruturaj Gaikwad was fined ₹24 lakh for slow over-rate, while the remaining CSK players, including the Impact Player, were fined either ₹6 lakh or 25% of their match fees. pic.twitter.com/RToBJWtPzg
Gaikwad admits defeat
After the defeat, Ruturaj admitted that they were outplayed.
"Yes, also keeping in mind, we wanted to kind of chase whatever the total is as early as possible. And, obviously, when you're chasing 230, anyway, in 20 overs, it's not going to be easy with the kind of bowling attack they have. But, just why don't you give it a shot and just go out there and express? And obviously, credit to them. They outplayed us in all departments," Gaikwad admitted at the post-match presentation.
An injury-hit season full of ups and downs ends for #CSK, but not without a fight! 👏#TATAIPL | #GTvsCSK pic.twitter.com/B6dU47mpo1— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 21, 2026
The defeat against GT meant that CSK are now out of the race for the playoffs. They didn’t reach the playoffs for the third season in a row, and the team will have multiple concerns ahead of the match.
IPL 2026 playoffs qualification
Four teams - Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals are still in the race. Out of these, only RR is the team that can reach up to 16 points. They have to play against the Mumbai Indians on May 24 to decide their own fate.