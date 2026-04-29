ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026: Fresh Controversy Erupts In Tournament As Riyan Parag Captured Vaping Inside RR Dressing Room

Hyderabad: Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons this season. The right-handed batter is already under scrutiny for his below-par performance, and now one more controversy has directed the spotlight towards him. Parag was seen using a vape in the dressing room in a live broadcast clip that went viral on social media.

The incident was caught on camera during the 16th over of RR’s chase of 223 in Mullanpur. Fans quickly pointed out the moment, and the clip has been doing the rounds on social media since then.

What is the vaping incident involving Riyan Parag?

The viral clip shows Parag seemingly using a vape in the RR dressing room in the second innings despite the match being underway. The visuals were picked by the live cameras, and the footage has become a point of discussion on social media since then.