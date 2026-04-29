IPL 2026: Fresh Controversy Erupts In Tournament As Riyan Parag Captured Vaping Inside RR Dressing Room
A live broadcast clip from the match showed Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag vaping in the dressing room, and has gone viral on social media.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 10:14 AM IST
Hyderabad: Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons this season. The right-handed batter is already under scrutiny for his below-par performance, and now one more controversy has directed the spotlight towards him. Parag was seen using a vape in the dressing room in a live broadcast clip that went viral on social media.
The incident was caught on camera during the 16th over of RR’s chase of 223 in Mullanpur. Fans quickly pointed out the moment, and the clip has been doing the rounds on social media since then.
What is the vaping incident involving Riyan Parag?
The viral clip shows Parag seemingly using a vape in the RR dressing room in the second innings despite the match being underway. The visuals were picked by the live cameras, and the footage has become a point of discussion on social media since then.
Riyan Parag smoking Vape in dressing room 🤯. pic.twitter.com/sOZp5MHynE— Harshit (@I_am_Harshit_17) April 28, 2026
According to the IPL disciplinary rules, smoking is prohibited in dressing rooms and stadium premises, except for designated areas. Parag’s actions are under scrutiny because e-cigarettes or vapes are banned in India under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act (PECA), 2019. The Act prohibits their production, sale, purchase and use, with violations of the same attracting fines and even imprisonment.
🚨BEYOND RECKLESS: RR CAPTAIN RIYAN PARAG CAUGHT VAPING ON LIVE TV🚨— LUCK7773 (@Luck_7773) April 28, 2026
Riyan Parag being caught vaping in the dressing room while serving as RR Captain is a wild lack of discipline. You’re leading a team of youngsters like Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Jaiswal, and Jurel, and you’re doing… pic.twitter.com/RAqLZcC0bH
Parag played a knock of 29 runs from 16 balls in yesterday’s match, but he has been dismal throughout the season. The 24-year-old has accumulated only 117 runs from nine fixtures with an average of 14.63 and a strike rate of 124.47.
What punishment could Riyan Parag face for vaping?
RR captain Riyan Parag hasn’t been handed any official punishment yet, but his actions are likely to be under review for breaches of IPL disciplinary rules and national law. The incident becomes severe due to the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act (PECA), 2019, which prohibits the use of E-cigarettes in India.
Riyan parag was caught vaping in dressing room ,how it's allowed inside dressing room bcci whats happening pic.twitter.com/BsYHuunBuj— cherry_gems (@Introvert2core) April 28, 2026
Notably, similar disciplinary issues have resulted in fines earlier this season. For example, Abhishek Sharma was penalised with 25 percent of his match fee for using obscene language. Also, R manager Romi Bhinder was penalised with INR 1 Lakh for breaching protocol by using a mobile phone in the dugout.