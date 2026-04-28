ETV Bharat / sports

Ferreira, Dubey Hand Punjab Kings Their First Defeat

Mullanpur: Donovan Ferreira's audacious stroke-play handed Punjab Kings the bitter pill of defeat for the first time in this edition of IPL as Rajasthan Royals cantered home by six wickets in a high-octane chase here on Tuesday.

Chasing a target of 223, Rajasthan Royals needed 71 off the last six overs when Ferreira smashed his way to an unbeaten 52 off 26 balls in company of an unheralded Shubham Dubey (31 not out off 12 balls) to clinch the victory with four balls to spare.

Ferreira was brilliant while picking his areas as PBKS troika of Arshdeep Singh (1/68 in 4 overs), Lockie Ferguson (0/57 in 4 overs) and Marco Jansen (0/41 in 3.2 overs) would like to forget this day in a hurry.

Between Ferreira and Dubey, they hit nine fours and five sixes as they undid all the good work done by Yuzvendra Chahal (3/36 in 4 overs). The manner in which Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (43 off 16 balls) started with a deluge of sixes -- five -- including a couple of flicked maximums off Arshdeep Singh and Lockie Ferguson, it seemed RR would make a meal of the chase.

Arshdeep was lucky that Sooryavanshi missed out on a sixth six when he mistimed a full-toss only for Shreyas Iyer to grab it with ease.

However, it was the wily Chahal who brought the Royals back in the game just when Yashasvi Jaiswal (51 off 27 balls) looked like slowly taking the game away in company of Dhruv Jurel (20 off 16 balls).

However, Jurel committed a hara-kiri, offering an easy skier off a full-toss but it was the manner in which Jaiswal and skipper Riyan Parag (29 off 16 balls) were taken out deserved more than honourable mention.

For both, the pace on the ball was considerably taken off and flighted outside the off-stump line without giving enough room to chance their arms. Both were holed out at long-off.