ETV Bharat / sports

RR vs MI Match Preview: Head To Head Records, Weather Report And Key Matchups

Hyderabad: Rajasthan Royals (RR) will square off against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2026 on Tuesday, April 7, at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. RR have been flawless in the batting as they first chased the target of 128 in just 12 overs against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and posted a total of 210/6 in the fixture against Gujarat Titans.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel have shone for RR with the bat, as both of them have scored 93 runs from two matches. Ravi Bishnoi has been the leading wicket-taker for the team, taking five wickets from two clashes.

Rohit Sharma has been the leading run-scorer for MI, accumulating 113 runs from two matches. Shardul Thakur has taken three wickets for the team.

Pitch report

The average first innings total in the six matches played at the venue is 167, with the team batting first winning three matches. Some seam movement was on offer in the previous game played here. In the one match played at the ground this season, Rajasthan Royals were effective, and they wrapped up CSK on 127. So, it is expected to be a balanced contest with some help on offer for the pacers in the power play.