RR vs MI Match Preview: Head To Head Records, Weather Report And Key Matchups
Rajasthan Royals will be up against Mumbai Indians in the 13th match of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium.
Published : April 7, 2026 at 1:47 PM IST
Hyderabad: Rajasthan Royals (RR) will square off against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2026 on Tuesday, April 7, at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. RR have been flawless in the batting as they first chased the target of 128 in just 12 overs against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and posted a total of 210/6 in the fixture against Gujarat Titans.
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel have shone for RR with the bat, as both of them have scored 93 runs from two matches. Ravi Bishnoi has been the leading wicket-taker for the team, taking five wickets from two clashes.
Rohit Sharma has been the leading run-scorer for MI, accumulating 113 runs from two matches. Shardul Thakur has taken three wickets for the team.
𝘼 𝙏𝙪𝙚𝙨𝙙𝙖𝙮 𝙩𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙩 𝙞𝙨 𝙤𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙘𝙖𝙧𝙙𝙨! 🏏🏟️— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 7, 2026
Unbeaten Rajasthan Royals are set to take on the star-studded Mumbai Indians in Guwahati! 🔥 #TATAIPL 2026 👉 #RRvMI | TUE, 7 APR, 6:30 PM pic.twitter.com/sGKvog82S4
Pitch report
The average first innings total in the six matches played at the venue is 167, with the team batting first winning three matches. Some seam movement was on offer in the previous game played here. In the one match played at the ground this season, Rajasthan Royals were effective, and they wrapped up CSK on 127. So, it is expected to be a balanced contest with some help on offer for the pacers in the power play.
Who’s leading the charge with the bat tonight? 💪🔥 pic.twitter.com/2S68IOAG1b— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 7, 2026
Weather report
The toss can witness a slight delay as the rain probability of around 20 to 30 percent is expected before the toss. However, during the match time, there is a rain probability of only around 6 percent. So, the rain will not interrupt the game, but the start can be delayed due to the rain which will fall pre-match.
Your XI to take on Mumbai tonight? pic.twitter.com/qYTz3VAYjV— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 7, 2026
Head-to-head record
MI have a slight edge over RR with a 16-14 record against them. Since 2021, they have outplayed the Royals in five out of the eight matches.
Key matchups
Jasprit Bumrah has dismissed West Indian batter Shimron Hetmyer six times in the matchup between the two, which spanned 23 deliveries. Also, Sandeep Sharma can cause destruction in the match as he has been dismissed five times and Suryakumar Yadav four times.