IPL 2026: Sooryavanshi Takes Rajasthan Royals Closer To Play-Offs
The 15-year-old, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, was once again unstoppable, clobbering 10 sixes in an extraordinary display of bat speed and razor-sharp hand-eye coordination.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 8:19 AM IST
Jaipur: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues his sublime form in the tournament once again and helped Rajasthan Royals ink a seven-wicket win over the Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Jaipur in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash. Sooryavanshi shone with the bat, Dhruv Jurel scored a fifty, while Yash Raj Punja picked a couple of wickets. The win means that RR have inched closer to the playoffs, and they are the only team among playoff contenders who can reach 16 points.
The target of 221 turned out to be an easy task for RR, thanks to the Sooryavanshi show in the middle. The left-handed batter smacked 93 runs from just 38 deliveries laced with 10 sixes. Jurel amassed an unbeaten 53 runs from 38 deliveries, laced with three sixes. The contribution from the top order batters ensured that the team completed the chase with five balls to spare.
Rajasthan Royals' race to the playoffs is ON! 🔥— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 19, 2026
A monumental chase in Jaipur, courtesy of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 93(38) 🩷#TATAIPL | #RRvsLSG, #VaibhavSooryavanshi, #MitchellMarsh, #MohsinKhan, #MayankYadav pic.twitter.com/0BBuWxsYdR
Akash Maharaj Singh and Mohsin Khan were the only wicket-takers for LSG, with both of them taking one wicket each. LSG are already out of the race for the playoffs, and so the results didn't hold any significance for them.
Earlier in the match, RR invited LSG to bat first after winning the toss. The opening pair of Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglish gave a dream start to the team, forming a 109-run opening stand from just 50 balls. Inglish racked 60 runs from 29 deliveries, including three sixes, while Marsh stayed at the crease for the majority of the innings. He accrued 96 runs from just 57 balls laced with five sixes. Marsh's heroics helped the team post 220/5.
Bowlers are having a Soorya-grahan every time Vaibhav bats 😮💨🔥#VaibhavSooryavanshi brings up 50 sixes in #TATAIPL 2026, and #RR are cruising towards victory!#TATAIPL Race to Playoffs 2026 👉 #RRvLSG | LIVE NOW ➡️https://t.co/xzGfDZk1n6 pic.twitter.com/7BrwjZ9Tup— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 19, 2026
Yash Raj Punja picked up two wickets for RR while Jofra Archer took one wicket.
Most times successfully chasing 220+ in IPL
4 - RR*
3 - PBKS
3 - SRH
2 - MI
Most runs by an uncapped batter in an IPL season
625 - Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR, 2023)
616 - Shaun Marsh (PBKS, 2008)
579 - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR, 2026)*
573 - Riyan Parag (RR, 2024)
549 - Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS, 2025)
516 - Ishan Kishan (MI, 2020)
512 - Suryakumar Yadav (MI, 2018)