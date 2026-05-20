ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026: Sooryavanshi Takes Rajasthan Royals Closer To Play-Offs

Jaipur: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues his sublime form in the tournament once again and helped Rajasthan Royals ink a seven-wicket win over the Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Jaipur in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash. Sooryavanshi shone with the bat, Dhruv Jurel scored a fifty, while Yash Raj Punja picked a couple of wickets. The win means that RR have inched closer to the playoffs, and they are the only team among playoff contenders who can reach 16 points.

The target of 221 turned out to be an easy task for RR, thanks to the Sooryavanshi show in the middle. The left-handed batter smacked 93 runs from just 38 deliveries laced with 10 sixes. Jurel amassed an unbeaten 53 runs from 38 deliveries, laced with three sixes. The contribution from the top order batters ensured that the team completed the chase with five balls to spare.

Akash Maharaj Singh and Mohsin Khan were the only wicket-takers for LSG, with both of them taking one wicket each. LSG are already out of the race for the playoffs, and so the results didn't hold any significance for them.