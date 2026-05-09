RR vs GT Prediction: Head To Head, Pitch Report, And Key Matchups That Might Play Crucial Factor In The Match
Rajasthan Royals will square off against the Gujarat Titans in match no. 52 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.
Published : May 9, 2026 at 1:43 PM IST
Hyderabad: The 52nd match of the Indian Premier League 2026 will witness the inaugural champions, Rajasthan Royals (RR), who will face the 2022 champions, Gujarat Titans (GT), today (May 9) at 7:30 PM at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
Rajasthan Royals are coming into the contest on the back of a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of the Delhi Capitals. The Gujarat Titans are confident with three consecutive wins coming into the match.
RR are at the fourth position in the points table currently with six victories from 10 matches and a net run rate of +0.510. GT are just one place below them with six wins from 10 matches, but a lower net run rate of -0.147.
𝟏𝟐 𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬. 𝟔 𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐬. 𝟏 𝐜𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 ⚔️— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 9, 2026
It's #RajasthanRoyals vs #GujaratTitans in a mid-table clash that could define the playoff race! 🔥
RR stole a thriller last time; will #GT settle the score in Jaipur? 🏟️#TATAIPL Revenge Week 2026 👉… pic.twitter.com/sxqk8ENQa3
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has shone with the bat for RR, scoring 404 runs, while Sai Sudharsan has been the leading run-getter for GT with a tally of 385 runs. Jofra Archer has been the leading wicket-taker for RR with 15 wickets from 10 matches, while Prasidh Krishna has been the highest wicket-taker for GT with 11 wickets.
Head to head
From the nine matches played between the two teams, GT have emerged triumphant in six fixtures. RR have won three fixtures. Thus, GT have an upper edge considering the head-to-head record between the teams.
Playoff dreams. Pressure rising. One massive night. 🔥— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 9, 2026
It’s #GujaratTitans’ chance to storm into the Top 4, while #RajasthanRoyals fight to protect their playoff spot! ⚔️
Who handles the pressure better tonight? 💬#TATAIPL Revenge Week 2026 👉 #RRvGT | SAT, 9th May, 6:30 PM pic.twitter.com/wvqfDrl6Et
Pitch report
Another hot day is forecasted with clear skies. Another run fest might be on the cards. RR scored 228 against Sunrisers Hyderabad and 225 against DC but failed to defend those at the venue.
From 67 T20 matches played at the venue, 168 is the average 1st innings score. 43 matches have been won by the chasing side, while 24 fixtures were won by the teams batting first.
𝐌𝐚𝐱𝐢𝐦𝐮𝐦 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭 🆚 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐮𝐦 𝐌𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐲! 🤯— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 9, 2026
Get ready for a high-stakes showdown between the man who clears the ropes & the man who rattles the stumps. 🥵#TATAIPL Revenge Week 2026 👉 #RRvGT | SAT, 9th May, 6:30 PM pic.twitter.com/Hh5ALWmUg7
Key matchups
Shubman Gill struggles against Jofra Archer as he has managed only 16 runs from 19 deliveries against the England pacer while being dismissed thrice in the matchup between the two cricketers.
Kagiso Rabada has dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal twice from 24 balls while conceding only 25 runs. Thus, the South African pacer might be able to get out Gill inside the powerplay. RR’s opening pair of Jaiswal and Sooryavanshi are one of the most explosive duos in the tournament, and getting rid of one of them in the match would be of great benefit to GT.