ETV Bharat / sports

RR vs GT Prediction: Head To Head, Pitch Report, And Key Matchups That Might Play Crucial Factor In The Match

Hyderabad: The 52nd match of the Indian Premier League 2026 will witness the inaugural champions, Rajasthan Royals (RR), who will face the 2022 champions, Gujarat Titans (GT), today (May 9) at 7:30 PM at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Rajasthan Royals are coming into the contest on the back of a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of the Delhi Capitals. The Gujarat Titans are confident with three consecutive wins coming into the match.

RR are at the fourth position in the points table currently with six victories from 10 matches and a net run rate of +0.510. GT are just one place below them with six wins from 10 matches, but a lower net run rate of -0.147.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has shone with the bat for RR, scoring 404 runs, while Sai Sudharsan has been the leading run-getter for GT with a tally of 385 runs. Jofra Archer has been the leading wicket-taker for RR with 15 wickets from 10 matches, while Prasidh Krishna has been the highest wicket-taker for GT with 11 wickets.

Head to head