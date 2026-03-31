ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026: RR Beat CSK By Eight Wickets; Archer, Jadeja, Burger, Suryavanshi Shine

Guwahati: Fiery bowling spells from Jofra Archer, Ravindra Jadeja and Nandre Burger and a sensational half-century from Vaibhav Suryavanshi helped Rajasthan Royals (RR) to an eight-wicket win over five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign opener at Guwahati on Monday.

RR opted to bowl first and Archer (2/19), Burger (2/26) and Jadeja (2/18) made CSK toil hard for every run as they sank to 57/6 at one point. Knocks from Jamie Overton (43 in 36 balls, with two fours and two sixes), Kartik Sharma (18), Sarfaraz Khan (17) helped CSK reach 127 in 19.4 overs before they ran out of batters.

Suryavanshi (52 in 17 balls, with four boundaries and five sixes) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (38* in 36 balls, with three fours and a six) set up a platform for an easy win with a quickfire 75-run stand. In the run chase of 128 runs, the pairing of Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal started by smoking Matt Henry for 18 runs in the first over, with Suryavanshi fearlessly hitting him for a couple of fours and a six.

During this, he was also offered some respite by Kartik Sharma, who dropped him. There was simply no stopping RR as Suryavanshi collected another couple of fours and a disdainful six over long-on, bringing up the team's 50-run mark in five overs.

The 15-year-old Suryavanshi was looking class apart against international-level talent, smashing Afghanistan star Noor Ahmed for two bludgeoning sixes over long-on, reaching his fifty in 15 balls, with four boundaries and five sixes. This is the second-fastest fifty by an RR batter, next to Jaiswal's 13-ball fifty against KKR in 2023. However, Jaiswal this time around enjoyed some good views of Suryavanshi's batting from the non-strikers' end.

Anshul Kamboj ended the 75-run stand, removing Suryavanshi for a 17-ball 52, with four boundaries and five sixes. RR was 75/1 in 6.2 overs. The assault continued on CSK bowlers, as Dhruv Jurel and Jaiswal smoked Jamie Overton for three fours in the eighth over.

In the next over, Jurel continued his sublime hitting, getting two successive fours against Anshul Kamboj. But Jurel was cleaned up by Kamboj for a nine-ball 18, with four boundaries. RR was 99/2 in 8.3 overs. RR brought up the 100-run mark in 8.4 overs.

At the end of 10 overs, RR were 106/2, with skipper Riyan Parag (6*) and Jaiswal (25*) unbeaten.

Jaiswal (38* in 36 balls, with three fours and a six) and Parag (14*) guided RR to a comprehensive in 12.1 overs.

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals' (RR) bowling unit, led by Nandre Burger and Jofra Archer, along with Ravindra Jadeja, left Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with no answers in the first innings of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season opener.