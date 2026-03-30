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IPL 2026: Rohit, Ryan Fifties After Thakur Three-Fer Help Mumbai Win Season-Opener After 13 Years

Mumbai: Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton blazed to half-centuries after Shardul Thakur claimed 3-39 in his first match for the franchise as Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders to win their season-opener after 13 years in the Indian Premier League on Sunday.

After pacer Shardul Thakur claimed a wicket each in his first three overs to apply the brakes on rampaging KKR, who went on to post 220/4 with skipper Ajinkya Rahane (67) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (51) scoring half-centuries, Rohit Sharma struck a majestic 78 off 38 balls, and Rickelton blasted 81 off 43 balls as the Mumbai Indians reached won by six wickets in Match 2 of IPL 2026.

Chasing 221, the Mumbai Indians rode on a brilliant opening partnership between Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton to cruise to 224/4 in 19.1 overs to secure their first victory in a season-opener since 2012, at the Wankhede Stadium. It was vintage Rohit Sharma as the former captain turned back the clock with a sensational innings, just when everyone was thinking till when he would continue to play in T20 after quitting it at the international stage.

Rohit Sharma hammered a 23-ball fifty, his fastest in IPL, hitting three fours and five sixes as he gave the team a brilliant start. He also became the fourth batter to score a half-century of 50-plus scores in IPL. This was Rohit's 50th half-century in 268 IPL matches, joining the club led by Virat Kohli (73, 261 matches), David Warner (66 in 184) and Shikhar Dhawan (53 in 221).

Rickelton raced to his fifty off 24 balls, hitting two fours and six maximums as he matched Rohit shot for shot. Rohit, who hammered six fours and as many sixes in a majestic knock that took the stuffing out of the KKR bowling, got out while trying to slog Vaibhav Arora in the 12th over, but managed to top-edge it, and Anukul Roy hung on to a superb catch, running back from mid-on and had to put in a full-length dive to hold on to that.

The 38-year-old and Rickelton smashed 148 runs for their opening wicket partnership off 72 balls, giving Mumbai a fabulous start. Though India's T20 World Cup-winning Suryakumar Yadav did not contribute much, coming in as an Impact Substitute for his teammate Jasprit Bumrah. Surya struck three fours in his eight-ball 16.

Rickelton continued to torment KKR as he hit two fours and two more sixes before getting out for 81 off 43 balls, before he was run out to a direct hit by Anukul Roy, blocked by Muzarabani as he tried to get to the non-striker end after Tilak Varma refused a call for second. Mumbai were 184/3 in the 16th over and firmly on the road to victory.

Though Tilak Varma was out for 20 trying to seal victory with a big one, skipper Hardik Pandya (18 not out) helped them cross the line with a four in the final over. Earlier, after a quiet first two overs, the KKR opening pair of Rahane, on his home ground, and Finn Allen exploded into action as they hammered 54 runs in 18 balls as the team raced to their first fifty against the Mumbai Indians, reaching the mark in 23 balls.