ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026 Retention Live Streaming: Rules, Team Purse, Confirmed Trades, All You Need To Know

Hyderabad: All ten franchises are gearing up to build their squads ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini-auction, which is to be held in December. The governing council of IPL has announced 15 November as the deadline for teams to announce their lists of retained and released players for the upcoming edition of the competition.

The auction for the tournament is set to be held on December 15 in Abu Dhabi. As the deadline is near, the teams are picking their players for retention or release. Ahead of it, the article provides all the details you need to know about the retention process, rules, and auction purse for each team.

How many players per team are allowed to retain?

A franchise can retain or release as many players as it wishes, unlike the mega auction. Teams can overhaul their squads, considering their areas of preference to build the squad. Each franchise must do the trades within the salary purse limit of Rs 120 Crores. Each team can assemble a maximum squad of up to 25 overseas players, including a maximum of eight foreign players.

IPL trade rules

Teams can trade players with other franchises in the form of a player swap of the same or varying values. In case of varying values, the franchise receiving the highest-value players must pay some amount to balance the amount.