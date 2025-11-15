IPL 2026 Retention Live Streaming: Rules, Team Purse, Confirmed Trades, All You Need To Know
The deadline for all ten franchises of the Indian Premier League to unveil their list of retained and released players is November 15, 2024.
Hyderabad: All ten franchises are gearing up to build their squads ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini-auction, which is to be held in December. The governing council of IPL has announced 15 November as the deadline for teams to announce their lists of retained and released players for the upcoming edition of the competition.
The auction for the tournament is set to be held on December 15 in Abu Dhabi. As the deadline is near, the teams are picking their players for retention or release. Ahead of it, the article provides all the details you need to know about the retention process, rules, and auction purse for each team.
How many players per team are allowed to retain?
A franchise can retain or release as many players as it wishes, unlike the mega auction. Teams can overhaul their squads, considering their areas of preference to build the squad. Each franchise must do the trades within the salary purse limit of Rs 120 Crores. Each team can assemble a maximum squad of up to 25 overseas players, including a maximum of eight foreign players.
IPL trade rules
Teams can trade players with other franchises in the form of a player swap of the same or varying values. In case of varying values, the franchise receiving the highest-value players must pay some amount to balance the amount.
All-cash deals might also take place where a player is exchanged to the other franchise in exchange for a fee.
Duration of IPL trade window
The trade window usually opens immediately after a season concludes, it remains until one week before the scheduling of the auction. The window reopens one month before the start of the regular season. Importantly, the players bought in by the teams at the IPL 2026 mini-auction cannot be traded.
IPL 2026 Retention Live Streaming details
The official updated list of all the squads of ten franchises will be unveiled during a live programme on Star Sports on Saturday, November 15. The live streaming of the same will be shown on JioHotstar.