ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026: All Records Made In The Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Clash

Hyderabad: Thanks to a dominating display by the batting unit, Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Mumbai Indians by 18 runs in the 20th fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on Sunday. The top three of Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar and Phil Salt scored fifties while Suyash Sharma picked a couple of wickets to help the team win the match. Apart from monstrous hitting from both sides, the match saw multiple records being set.

RCB equal Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

RCB equalled the five-time champions in the list of teams with the most wins while defending 200-plus scores in the history of the tournament. The team now has 23 victories while defending the 200-plus target. Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are at the joint third position with 18 wins while defending more than 200.

Most wins while defending 200-plus in IPL

23 - CSK

23 - RCB*