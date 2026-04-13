IPL 2026: All Records Made In The Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Clash
RCB outplayed MI by 18 runs in the 20th match of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
Published : April 13, 2026 at 9:42 AM IST
Hyderabad: Thanks to a dominating display by the batting unit, Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Mumbai Indians by 18 runs in the 20th fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on Sunday. The top three of Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar and Phil Salt scored fifties while Suyash Sharma picked a couple of wickets to help the team win the match. Apart from monstrous hitting from both sides, the match saw multiple records being set.
RCB equal Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
RCB equalled the five-time champions in the list of teams with the most wins while defending 200-plus scores in the history of the tournament. The team now has 23 victories while defending the 200-plus target. Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are at the joint third position with 18 wins while defending more than 200.
Suryakumar Yadav is on decline and struggling with form for last 2 years and it's a high time for Rajat Patidar to replace him.— Sujeet Suman (@sujeetsuman1991) April 12, 2026
Patidar is fearless, he plays proper short and t20 cricket doens't need a captain, surya is simply wasting one place.pic.twitter.com/TGdi9qpDBH
Most wins while defending 200-plus in IPL
23 - CSK
23 - RCB*
18 - MI, SRH
15 - RR, KKR
222/5 is MI’s highest total against RCB in IPL, bettering 213/6 at the same venue in 2018. Also, RCB have now won successive games against MI at Wankhede after losing six consecutive matches since 2016.
Patidar equals Adam Gilchrist
During his knock of 53 runs from 20 deliveries laced with five sixes, the right-handed batter equalled Australian great Adam Gilchrist’s 17-year-old record. He scored joint-quickest half-century by a captain in IPL's history by achieving the fifty milestone in 17 balls.
Back to winning ways! ✅❤️— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 12, 2026
After a solid batting display, #RCB bowlers hold their nerve to restrict #MumbaiIndians & seal back-to-back wins at Wankhede stadium! 👏🔥#MIvRCB #RajatPatidar #HardikPandya #RohitSharma #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/4OkZoLiQ5W
Gilchrist scored a 17-ball fifty in the 2009 edition while playing for Deccan Chargers in the first semifinal against Delhi Daredevils.
Phillip Salt adjudged Player of the Match (POTM)
Salt was rewarded with POTM for his superb knock of 78 runs from 36 deliveries, including six sixes. The right-handed batter played a knock which helped the team get to an explosive start. He formed a 120-run opening partnership with Kohli from just 65 deliveries to provide a platform for the upcoming batters.