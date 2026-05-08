LSG vs RCB: Prince Yadav Reveals How He Used Virat Kohli’s Own Advice Against Him
Prince Yadav revealed how he used a bowling tip from Virat Kohli to dismiss the RCB star himself for a two-ball duck.
Published : May 8, 2026 at 9:35 AM IST
Hyderabad: After dismissing star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 fixture for a two-ball duck, Prince Yadav has revealed how he used the stalwart’s own advice against him. Prince executed the impressive dismissal while playing for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) against RCB at the Ekana Stadium.
While setting up Kohli, Prince started with an outswinger and then brought the next ball back into the right-handed batter at 140.4 kph, which drew him forward, and the ball seamed through the gate uprooting the off stump of the RCB opener. The wicket left Kohli stunned, and the shock was visible on his face.
Kohli’s first duck in nine years in a run chase
Notably, it was the first instance in nine years when the 37-year-old scored a duck in a run chase. The previous instance of him being out on zero was against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2017 at the Eden Gardens.
🚨 PRINCE YADAV ON VIRAT KOHLI WICKETS AND GAME PLANS 🚨— Cricket Central (@CricketCentrl) May 7, 2026
Prince Yadav said: " the plan was the same. after our previous game, virat bhai told me the same thing. he told me to keep bowling in that line when the ball is moving off the pitch. i stuck to that plan." pic.twitter.com/4cCYKWGbNZ
How was Kohli’s own advice used against him?
While speaking in the post-match presentation, Prince shared that Kohli had advised him to stick to a consistent length when seam and swing are available.
“After the last match, I was talking to Virat bhaiya, and he only told me - as long as it's moving around off a length, stick to that length,” Prince said after LSG beat RCB by nine runs (DLS).
Years ago, Bhuvi took wicket of his hero Sachin Tendulkar.— Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) May 7, 2026
Tonight, Prince Yadav took wicket of his hero Virat Kohli.
Hopefully, Prince gets to play for India very soon. He is just too too good & delivering so consistently in this flatpitch era♥️pic.twitter.com/PP3DxsPpos
Prince Yadav’s emergence in IPL
The LSG pacer also picked up wickets of Devdutt Padikkal and Jitesh Sharma to finish with the bowling figures of 4-0-33-3. Also, the right-arm pacer conceded only 13 runs in his final over, which is a very decent outing in the death overs.
The 24-year-old is already the leading wicket-taker in the tournament, taking 16 wickets from 10 matches, including two three-wicket hauls. LSG ended their six-match losing streak and kept their playoff hopes alive. However, the team is at the bottom of the standings with a poor net run rate of -0.934, which is still a cause of concern for them.
LSG will next face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, May 10.