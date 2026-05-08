ETV Bharat / sports

LSG vs RCB: Prince Yadav Reveals How He Used Virat Kohli’s Own Advice Against Him

Hyderabad: After dismissing star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 fixture for a two-ball duck, Prince Yadav has revealed how he used the stalwart’s own advice against him. Prince executed the impressive dismissal while playing for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) against RCB at the Ekana Stadium.

While setting up Kohli, Prince started with an outswinger and then brought the next ball back into the right-handed batter at 140.4 kph, which drew him forward, and the ball seamed through the gate uprooting the off stump of the RCB opener. The wicket left Kohli stunned, and the shock was visible on his face.

Kohli’s first duck in nine years in a run chase

Notably, it was the first instance in nine years when the 37-year-old scored a duck in a run chase. The previous instance of him being out on zero was against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2017 at the Eden Gardens.

How was Kohli’s own advice used against him?