ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026: Why Mohammed Shami Is Likely To Play A Key Role For LSG Against RCB?

Hyderabad: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are all set to square off against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match no. 23 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. RCB are in top form right now as the defending champions have won three out of the four matches and are in third position with a net run rate of +1.148. LSG are at the seventh position with four points and a net run rate of -0.427.

Why can Mohammed Shami restrict RCB’s top order?

Out of the top four batters in the RCB’s batting unit, three struggle in the matchup against the Indian pacer. Virat Kohli has managed to score only with a strike rate of 139 and an average of 21.4. He has been dismissed on five occasions by Shami when the two met in a matchup of 77 deliveries.

Against Padikkal, Shami has conceded only 20 runs from 19 balls. Although he hasn’t managed to dismiss the left-handed batter, the strike rate of 105.3 shows that he can contain the 25-year-old in the shortest format. Rajat Patidar has managed to accumulate only eight from eight deliveries against Shami. So, considering these matchups, Shami can restrict the RCB’s top order from scoring freely.