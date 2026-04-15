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IPL 2026: Why Mohammed Shami Is Likely To Play A Key Role For LSG Against RCB?

India pacer Mohammed Shami is likely to play a crucial role in the match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the MA Chidamabaram Stadium.

ipl 2026 mohammed shami matchup vs rcb top order
File Photo: Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : April 15, 2026 at 12:59 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are all set to square off against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match no. 23 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. RCB are in top form right now as the defending champions have won three out of the four matches and are in third position with a net run rate of +1.148. LSG are at the seventh position with four points and a net run rate of -0.427.

Why can Mohammed Shami restrict RCB’s top order?

Out of the top four batters in the RCB’s batting unit, three struggle in the matchup against the Indian pacer. Virat Kohli has managed to score only with a strike rate of 139 and an average of 21.4. He has been dismissed on five occasions by Shami when the two met in a matchup of 77 deliveries.

Against Padikkal, Shami has conceded only 20 runs from 19 balls. Although he hasn’t managed to dismiss the left-handed batter, the strike rate of 105.3 shows that he can contain the 25-year-old in the shortest format. Rajat Patidar has managed to accumulate only eight from eight deliveries against Shami. So, considering these matchups, Shami can restrict the RCB’s top order from scoring freely.

Only Phil Salt can be a hurdle in Shami’s path as he has smacked runs at a strike rate of 202.7 against the Indian pacer in the T20Is. However, in T20 cricket, he has faced only one delivery from Shami and was dismissed.

RCB vs LSG head to head

Both teams have played six matches against each other, with RCB winning on four occasions. LSG have won only a couple of fixtures. Last year, RCB beat LSG by six wickets in their clash.

Pitch Report

The surface has lived up to its reputation so far in the tournament, with big scores being scored at the venue. The pitch will offer some assistance for tall fast bowlers, and chasing has been easier on the surface.

From the nine T20I matches played at the ground, 162 has been the average 1st innings score. Teams batting first have won four matches, while the teams batting second have won five matches.

TAGGED:

RCB VS LSG
VIRAT KOHLI VS MOHAMMED SHAMI
RCB VS LSG IPL
RCB VS LSG IPL STATS
IPL 2026

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