RCB vs KKR: Head To Head Record, Pitch Report And Key Matchups
Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be up against Kolkata Knight Riders in the 57th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.
Published : May 13, 2026 at 2:24 PM IST
Hyderabad: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will square off against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the match no. 57 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. RCB will aim to get to the top spot in the points table with a victory, while KKR will aim to keep themselves alive in the race to the playoffs with a victory.
Virat Kohli has been the leading run-scorer for RCB, amassing 379 runs from 11 innings with an average of 42.11 and a strike rate of 163.36. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been the star of the show for the franchise and holds the purple cap, taking 21 wickets from 11 matches.
Musical chairs at the top… 😉— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 13, 2026
Saturday 👉 SRH 🔝
Sunday 👉 RCB 🔝
Tuesday 👉 GT 🔝
Wednesday 👉 ❓
Will #RCB reclaim No. 1 spot and move closer to the playoffs? 🤔 #TATAIPL Race to Playoffs 2026 👉 #RCBvKKR | WED, MAY 13, 6:30 PM pic.twitter.com/DBsIinwDmU
Angkrish Raghuvnashi has been the leading run-scorer for KKR amassing 269 runs from 10 innings with an average of 29.88 and a strike rate of 135.85. Kartik Tyagi has picked 13 wickets from 10 matches in the tournament with an economy of 9.
Head to head
In the 36 encounters played between these two teams. KKR have won 20 matches while RCB have emerged triumphant on 15 occasions. One match ended in a no result. RCB’s highest score in the matchup is 221, while KKR’s highest score is 222.
#RCB are cruising at the top, #KKR are fighting to keep their Playoff hopes alive! ⚔️— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 13, 2026
Who grabs 2️⃣ crucial points in the race to qualify? 🧐#TATAIPL Race to Playoffs 2026 👉 #RCBvKKR | WED, MAY 13, 6:30 PM pic.twitter.com/OUz76c94Zh
Pitch report
The fixture between RCB and MI was played on the same pitch. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Krunal Pandya had said after the match that it is a challenging surface. MI managed to post 166, and the match still went down to the wire.
Scoring 200 wouldn’t be much easier on the surface, and the fast bowlers are expected to get some assistance from the surface.
Key matchups
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is already in sublime form, and he also boasts an impressive record against Ajinkya Rahane. He has dismissed the batter seven times while conceding just 104 runs from 117 deliveries.
Virat Kohli struggles to score runs against Sunil Narine. He has managed to accumulate just 136 runs from 129 deliveries while getting dismissed on four occasions. So, Narine might be introduced in the powerplay by the KKR, considering the matchup.