ETV Bharat / sports

RCB vs KKR: Head To Head Record, Pitch Report And Key Matchups

Hyderabad: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will square off against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the match no. 57 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. RCB will aim to get to the top spot in the points table with a victory, while KKR will aim to keep themselves alive in the race to the playoffs with a victory.

Virat Kohli has been the leading run-scorer for RCB, amassing 379 runs from 11 innings with an average of 42.11 and a strike rate of 163.36. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been the star of the show for the franchise and holds the purple cap, taking 21 wickets from 11 matches.

Angkrish Raghuvnashi has been the leading run-scorer for KKR amassing 269 runs from 10 innings with an average of 29.88 and a strike rate of 135.85. Kartik Tyagi has picked 13 wickets from 10 matches in the tournament with an economy of 9.

Head to head

In the 36 encounters played between these two teams. KKR have won 20 matches while RCB have emerged triumphant on 15 occasions. One match ended in a no result. RCB’s highest score in the matchup is 221, while KKR’s highest score is 222.