RCB vs GT, Qualifier 1: Head To Head, Pitch Report, Key Matchups And Dharamsala Weather Forecast
Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2026.
Published : May 26, 2026 at 10:35 AM IST
Hyderabad: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will lock horns against Gujarat Titans in Dharamsala to book a berth in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Both teams are coming into the contest with nine wins in the league stage, and they will be aiming to give their best to get a ticket to the final.
For RCB, Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal have been in brilliant form this season. While Kohli has managed to amass 557 runs at a strike rate of 163.82, Padikkal has scored 433 runs at a strike rate of 171.82. Apart from them, captain Rajat Patidar has also given a major contribution, racking up 393 runs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been the pick of the bowlers, and he is joint leader with Kagiso Rabada in terms of taking most wickets with 24 scalps from 14 matches with an economy of 8.07 so far.
𝗤𝗨𝗔𝗟𝗜𝗙𝗜𝗘𝗥 1️⃣ is here 🔥— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 26, 2026
One win away from a direct spot in the Final 🏆
Lose tonight, and there’s still one more lifeline in Qualifier 2 👀#RCB or #GT - who will be the first finalist of the season? 🤔#TATAIPL 2026, Qualifier 1 👉 #RCBvGT | TUE, 26th MAY, 6:30 PM pic.twitter.com/m7cVCs5APq
GT’s openers, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill, have both been terrific throughout the tournament. Sudharsan has accumulated 638 runs at a strike rate of 157.92, while Shubman Gill has managed to amass 616 runs at a strike rate of 161.67. Kagiso Rabada has been their leading wicket-taker with 24 dismissals in the tournament so far. Rashid Khan has also made a major contribution in the bowling department, taking 19 wickets.
Head to head
RCB and GT have an interesting matchup as both teams have won four matches each from the eight matches played by them. This season, they have met twice with both teams winning one game each. So, the head-to-head record shows a balanced matchup between the two teams.
𝗤𝗨𝗔𝗟𝗜𝗙𝗜𝗘𝗥 1️⃣ where history favours the winner! 🏆— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 26, 2026
Will the trend continue this season? 👀
Watch #TATAIPL Playoffs | Qualifier 1 | #RCBvGT | TUE, 26 MAY, 6:30 PM pic.twitter.com/uLPH00Bx4d
Pitch Report
Both the night matches played in Dharamsala were won by the chasing sides. The ball might hold a bit in the surface early, but then it will settle as the temperature comes down. The weather is set to be clear. The team winning the toss will prefer to bowl first as it is very difficult to defend totals at this venue.
Ticket to the 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐋 🎟️— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 26, 2026
✅ Win = Direct entry to the Final
⏳ Lose & there’s still one more chance in Qualifier 2
Who will be the first finalist of the season? 🤔#TATAIPL 2026, Qualifier 1 👉 #RCBvGT | TUE, 26th MAY, 6:30 PM pic.twitter.com/s5xoVr1xrM
Key matchups
Kagiso Rabada has dismissed Virat Kohli five times in 16 innings, and so he can be a threat for the star Indian batter once again.
Shubman Gill has struggled against Bhuvneshwar Kumar, averaging only 16 against him and scoring at a strike rate of 106.07.
Dharamsala weather report
According to Accuweather, there is no rain probability during the match hours but rain can fall before the start of the game between 4 PM to 6 PM. The rain probability in these hours hovers around the range of 47- 54 %. The game might experience a delay if heavy rain fall before the resumption of the play, but the rain is not expected to hamper the game.