ETV Bharat / sports

RCB vs GT, Qualifier 1: Head To Head, Pitch Report, Key Matchups And Dharamsala Weather Forecast

Hyderabad: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will lock horns against Gujarat Titans in Dharamsala to book a berth in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Both teams are coming into the contest with nine wins in the league stage, and they will be aiming to give their best to get a ticket to the final.

For RCB, Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal have been in brilliant form this season. While Kohli has managed to amass 557 runs at a strike rate of 163.82, Padikkal has scored 433 runs at a strike rate of 171.82. Apart from them, captain Rajat Patidar has also given a major contribution, racking up 393 runs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been the pick of the bowlers, and he is joint leader with Kagiso Rabada in terms of taking most wickets with 24 scalps from 14 matches with an economy of 8.07 so far.

GT’s openers, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill, have both been terrific throughout the tournament. Sudharsan has accumulated 638 runs at a strike rate of 157.92, while Shubman Gill has managed to amass 616 runs at a strike rate of 161.67. Kagiso Rabada has been their leading wicket-taker with 24 dismissals in the tournament so far. Rashid Khan has also made a major contribution in the bowling department, taking 19 wickets.

Head to head

RCB and GT have an interesting matchup as both teams have won four matches each from the eight matches played by them. This season, they have met twice with both teams winning one game each. So, the head-to-head record shows a balanced matchup between the two teams.