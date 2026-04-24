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RCB vs GT Today Match Prediction: Head To Head, Pitch Report And Key Matchups That Can Impact The Result

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will square off against the Gujarat Titans in Match No.34 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

RCB vs GT IPL 2026
File photo: Rajat Patidar and Shubman Gill (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : April 24, 2026 at 2:52 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Two teams with contrasting fortunes - Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans - are all set to lock horns at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Friday, April 24. RCB are at the third position in the points table, winning four out of the six matches, while GT are at the seventh position, managing to win only three out of the six matches.

RCB’s top order has been impressive with the bat. The trio of Virat Kohli (247). Rajat Patidar (230) and Phil Salt (202) have scored the 200-run mark. Further, Patidar is striking at 212.96 while Kohli is averaging around 50. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has shone with the ball, taking 10 wickets.

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For GT, Shubman Gill has been the highest run-scorer, amassing 265 runs from five innings with an average of 53. Prasidh Krishna has been the leading wicket-taker for the team with 12 dismissals on his name from six matches. Kagiso Rabada has taken 10 wickets from six innings with an economy of 9.91.

Head-to-head record

Both teams have played six matches against each other, with both teams winning three matches each. In the fixture from the last season, GT won by eight wickets.

Pitch report

The match will be hosted at Pitch No. 6, and the surface is expected to help the batters. From 201 T20s played at the venue, 168 is the 1st innings average score and chasing teams have won 112 matches. Thus, the team winning the toss is expected to choose to bowl first.

In nine T20I matches played here, 162 is the average 1st innings score.

Key matchups

Bhuvenshwar Kumar boasts an excellent T20I record against Jos Buttler, dismissing him five times in a 39-ball matchup while conceding only 43 runs. Also, Bhuvi has dismissed Gill four times in 64 deliveries while leaking 66 runs.

Devdutt Padikkal has been dismissed by Mohammed Siraj thrice in 15 deliveries while conceding only 17 runs.

TAGGED:

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU
GUJARAT TITANS
RCB VS GT PREDICTION
RCB VS GT TODAY MATCH PREDICTION
IPL 2026

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