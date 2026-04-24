ETV Bharat / sports

RCB vs GT Today Match Prediction: Head To Head, Pitch Report And Key Matchups That Can Impact The Result

Hyderabad: Two teams with contrasting fortunes - Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans - are all set to lock horns at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Friday, April 24. RCB are at the third position in the points table, winning four out of the six matches, while GT are at the seventh position, managing to win only three out of the six matches.

RCB’s top order has been impressive with the bat. The trio of Virat Kohli (247). Rajat Patidar (230) and Phil Salt (202) have scored the 200-run mark. Further, Patidar is striking at 212.96 while Kohli is averaging around 50. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has shone with the ball, taking 10 wickets.

For GT, Shubman Gill has been the highest run-scorer, amassing 265 runs from five innings with an average of 53. Prasidh Krishna has been the leading wicket-taker for the team with 12 dismissals on his name from six matches. Kagiso Rabada has taken 10 wickets from six innings with an economy of 9.91.

Head-to-head record

Both teams have played six matches against each other, with both teams winning three matches each. In the fixture from the last season, GT won by eight wickets.