ETV Bharat / sports

GT vs RCB Final: Will Rain Interrupt IPL 2026 Summit Clash? What Ahmedabad Weather Report Says About The Summit Clash

Hyderabad: The final match of the 2026 Indian Premier League, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT), will face off at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both teams have reached the title decider by delivering spectacular performances throughout the entire season. In the league stage, RCB and GT finished in the top two spots, each securing 18 points from 14 matches; however, RCB finished ahead of Gujarat by virtue of a superior Net Run Rate.

A total of three matches were played between these two teams this season, with RCB leading 2-1. Now, in the season's final match, both teams face off once again. But will rain play spoilsport in the final today? That remains the biggest question.

RCB vs GT Ahmedabad weather forecast

The likelihood of rain during the RCB vs GT final match is very low. According to AccuWeather, the weather forecast for Ahmedabad is quite favorable, and there appears to be no possibility of any major interruptions to the match caused by rain. The chance of rain on Sunday evening is merely 2 percent, while sunshine is expected to prevail for most of the day. Consequently, the weather today will be hot and challenging for the players.