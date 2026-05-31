GT vs RCB Final: Will Rain Interrupt IPL 2026 Summit Clash? What Ahmedabad Weather Report Says About The Summit Clash
If rain washed out the final, Royal Challengers Bengaluru would be crowned as champions.
Published : May 31, 2026 at 3:31 PM IST
Hyderabad: The final match of the 2026 Indian Premier League, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT), will face off at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both teams have reached the title decider by delivering spectacular performances throughout the entire season. In the league stage, RCB and GT finished in the top two spots, each securing 18 points from 14 matches; however, RCB finished ahead of Gujarat by virtue of a superior Net Run Rate.
A total of three matches were played between these two teams this season, with RCB leading 2-1. Now, in the season's final match, both teams face off once again. But will rain play spoilsport in the final today? That remains the biggest question.
A monumental stage for a monumental clash 🏟️— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 31, 2026
How excited are you for the #TATAIPL Final? ✍️#Final | #TheFinalLeap | #RCBvGT pic.twitter.com/GAyTuc52wO
RCB vs GT Ahmedabad weather forecast
The likelihood of rain during the RCB vs GT final match is very low. According to AccuWeather, the weather forecast for Ahmedabad is quite favorable, and there appears to be no possibility of any major interruptions to the match caused by rain. The chance of rain on Sunday evening is merely 2 percent, while sunshine is expected to prevail for most of the day. Consequently, the weather today will be hot and challenging for the players.
🔊 Volume Up— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 31, 2026
Soak in the 𝙎𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙙𝙨 𝙤𝙛 𝙂𝙡𝙤𝙧𝙮 🎶
Tonight, we await our next champions 🏆#TATAIPL | #Final | #TheFinalLeap | #RCBvGT pic.twitter.com/tP4eonvCOb
The maximum temperature in Ahmedabad is expected to hover around 41°C, with the minimum temperature likely to be around 31°C. There is no threat of rain during the match; therefore, spectators can look forward to watching the entire game.
Notably, the yellow alert has been issued in Ahmedabad, and that might disrupt the match.
RCB vs GT pitch report
The pitch at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium is expected to prove highly favorable for fast bowlers; specifically, significant swing and seam movement are anticipated when bowling with the new ball. Subsequently, if the pitch slows down during the middle overs, the role of spinners could also become crucial. Furthermore, there is a possibility of dew setting in during the second innings.
Consequently, teams winning the toss may prefer to bowl first, as this would provide early assistance to the bowlers while also making the chase easier due to the presence of dew.
Squads
RCB: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Romario Shepherd, Suyash Sharma, Kanishk Chouhan, Abhinandan Singh, Jordan Cox, Philip Salt, Richard Gleeson, Swapnil Singh, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Mangesh Yadav, Satvik Deswal.
GT: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Luke Wood, Connor Esterhuizen, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma