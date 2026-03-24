Sale Of Tickets For RCB’s Home Matches Starts Soon; Ticket Booking, Prices, Dates & Full Guide
RCB announced the ticket prices for their home matches in the IPL 2026 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday.
Published : March 24, 2026 at 10:03 AM IST
Hyderabad: The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to commence from March 28, with the opening match to be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bangalore. The IPL tickets for the matches to be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium are available, with the fans all set to book tickets.
RCB ticket prices 2026
The IPL 2026 RCB tickets start from ₹3750 and go up to ₹47,000 for premium experiences. The Sun Pharma A stand offers the lowest price, with the ticket valued at ₹ 2,300 and accessible for general fans. Stands such as Confirmtkt H Upper, D Corporate, Puma B Stand, Boat C Stand, and E Stand also carry the same price.
🚨RCB HOME GAMES TICKET PRICE🚨 pic.twitter.com/rFOmMuL3nD— RCBIANS OFFICIAL (@RcbianOfficial) March 22, 2026
Javagal Srinath Stand P1 Annexe and Venkatesh Prasad Stand P4 will cost ₹6000. Higher-tier seating includes the BKT Tyres Executive Lounge and Sun Pharma Grand Terrace, both of which will cost Rs. 12,000 for the fans. Premium terrace seating like the BS Chandrashekhar Stand P Terrace will jump up to Rs. 15,000.
Luxury corporate seating options such as Syed Kirmani Stand P Corporate and Venkatesh Prasad Stand P4 are priced at Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 27000 respectively. The most premium category, GR Vishwanath Stand P2, is at Rs. 42,000 and will give the most premium experience for the audience.
#𝐑𝐂𝐁𝐯𝐆𝐓 𝐓𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐍𝐨𝐰 🏟️🎟️— Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 19, 2025
Hurry and get your tickets for our first home game of #IPL 2025 at https://t.co/IJj3EIh7kP
Please Note: RCB Home Game Tickets are available only on RCB Website and App. Do not fall prey to fake tickets via unauthorised sellers… pic.twitter.com/x9fgu8381j
How to book RCB vs SRH tickets online?
Multiple official platforms can help the audience book tickets for the tournament opener. The following is a step-by-step guide to booking tickets for the clash.
Step 1: Go to the official RCB website or the app.
Step 2: Also, platforms like BookMyShow or other authorised ticket partners will also provide tickets.
Step 3: Select the RCB vs SRH match.
Step 4: Choose your preferred stand and seating category.
Step 5: Complete the payment via any of the modes allowed - UPI, debit/credit card or net-banking.
Step 6: Download the e-ticket and carry a valid ID to the venue.
RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 match details
The match between RCB and SRH will be played on March 28 at the iconic Chinnaswamy Stadium for its batting-friendly pitch.