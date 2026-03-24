ETV Bharat / sports

Sale Of Tickets For RCB’s Home Matches Starts Soon; Ticket Booking, Prices, Dates & Full Guide

Hyderabad: The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to commence from March 28, with the opening match to be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bangalore. The IPL tickets for the matches to be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium are available, with the fans all set to book tickets.

RCB ticket prices 2026

The IPL 2026 RCB tickets start from ₹3750 and go up to ₹47,000 for premium experiences. The Sun Pharma A stand offers the lowest price, with the ticket valued at ₹ 2,300 and accessible for general fans. Stands such as Confirmtkt H Upper, D Corporate, Puma B Stand, Boat C Stand, and E Stand also carry the same price.

Javagal Srinath Stand P1 Annexe and Venkatesh Prasad Stand P4 will cost ₹6000. Higher-tier seating includes the BKT Tyres Executive Lounge and Sun Pharma Grand Terrace, both of which will cost Rs. 12,000 for the fans. Premium terrace seating like the BS Chandrashekhar Stand P Terrace will jump up to Rs. 15,000.

Luxury corporate seating options such as Syed Kirmani Stand P Corporate and Venkatesh Prasad Stand P4 are priced at Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 27000 respectively. The most premium category, GR Vishwanath Stand P2, is at Rs. 42,000 and will give the most premium experience for the audience.

How to book RCB vs SRH tickets online?