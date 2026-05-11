IPL 2026: RCB Head Coach Andy Flower Fined 15% Of Match Fee For Audible Obscenity
RCB head coach Andy Flower was involved in a dispute with the fourth umpire.
Published : May 11, 2026 at 2:27 PM IST
Hyderabad: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) head coach Andy Flower has been penalised with 15 % of the match fee on Monday for breaching the Code of Conduct. He was involved in a dispute with the fourth umpire during their clash against the Mumbai Indians.
“Andy Flower, Head Coach, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, has been fined 15% of his applicable match fee for breaching Level 1 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials," the IPL said in a statement.
“Andy was found to have breached Article 2.3 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which relates to ‘use of an audible obscenity during a match. Andy admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by Match Referee Amit Sharma."
🚨 15% MATCH FEE FINED FOR ANDY FLOWER 🚨— Cricket Central (@CricketCentrl) May 11, 2026
• Andy Flower, Head Coach, Royal Challengers Bengaluru has been fined 15% of his applicable match fee for breaching Level 1 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct for Players and Team officials (audible obscenity). pic.twitter.com/dWi0AIzcsU
The incident happened on the second ball of the 18th over of RCB's innings. Krunal Pandya had played an aerial shot, but Naman Dhir, who was fielding in the deep grabbed the ball and threw it inside thinking he was near the boundary line. Afterwards, the umpires took their own time in deciding whether a six should be given or not.
The replays suggested Naman was not standing on the boundary cushion, and as a six was not given. However, the RCB coach was displeased with the decision, and he was engaged in a verbal argument with the fourth umpire. As a result of the argument, Flower was punished for ‘audible obscenity’.
RCB beat MI in last-ball thriller
The fixture between the RCB and MI went down to the wire, and the former won on the last ball. Krunal Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar starred for the team, guiding them to a two-wicket win.
RCB were in need of nine runs from the last three balls, and Bhuvneshwar hit a maximum against Raj Angad Bawa. On the final delivery, the pair of Rasikh Salam Dar and Bhuvneshwar took two runs and sealed the deal for Bengaluru.
Bhuvneshwar was given the Player of the Match award for his four-wicket haul and a six at the decisive stage of the game. He also went at the top of the leaderboard for the purple cap after his spell against MI.