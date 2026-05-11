ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026: RCB Head Coach Andy Flower Fined 15% Of Match Fee For Audible Obscenity

Hyderabad: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) head coach Andy Flower has been penalised with 15 % of the match fee on Monday for breaching the Code of Conduct. He was involved in a dispute with the fourth umpire during their clash against the Mumbai Indians.

“Andy Flower, Head Coach, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, has been fined 15% of his applicable match fee for breaching Level 1 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials," the IPL said in a statement.

“Andy was found to have breached Article 2.3 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which relates to ‘use of an audible obscenity during a match. Andy admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by Match Referee Amit Sharma."

The incident happened on the second ball of the 18th over of RCB's innings. Krunal Pandya had played an aerial shot, but Naman Dhir, who was fielding in the deep grabbed the ball and threw it inside thinking he was near the boundary line. Afterwards, the umpires took their own time in deciding whether a six should be given or not.